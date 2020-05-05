What would the media say if Barack Obama were president during the Coronavirus Pandemic and handled it the same way as @realDonaldTrump ? WATCH #TheFive pic.twitter.com/28EPmnKFp8

FNC's "The Five" co-host Jesse Watters thinks about what the mainstream media would say if President Obama were in office and handled the coronavirus pandemic the same way as President Trump.



"Barack Obama putting politic aside and sacrificing, the key to a successful re-election? Shut down the economy, just in order to save lives" he quipped.



"His bold, early, and scientific-based actions shut down flights from China while his political opponents impeached him. Then he rallied both parties to pass needed relief for the American people. And, at a good moment, rallied the world against China stayed in the basement amid a dark cloud of sexual assault allegations."