Bannon: China Must Be Held Accountable For Coronavirus, "They Are The Enemy Of The United States"

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss what it will take for the U.S. economy to get back on track after the coronavirus pandemic. Bannon on Thursday sharply criticized China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, suggesting the country should be held financially responsible for the pandemic.



"The Chinese Communist Party is going to have to pay," Bannon told CNBC host Joe Kernen. "I think the world’s going to hold them in judgement, and that judgement is not going to be very pretty. They owe trillions, if not tens of trillions of dollars."



"We're at war," Banon said. "President Trump is a wartime president. This is a war on two fronts. On one front, it is about the pandemic and this unprecedented virus that came upon us. And the other, and let's be brutally frank about it, is this war against the Chinese Communist Party. Both an information war and an economic war."



"At your DealBook conference in the fall of last year, I took on Tom Friedman, Eric Schmidt and others and said, hey, we have to face a brutal reality. We're facing a competitor here that is not a partner, not a strategic workmate. This is an enemy and they treat us like an enemy and we have to face that. If you look at what happened here, they treated us like an enemy," Bannon said.