COVID Survivor Dem State Rep. Karen Whitsett Faces Political Backlash For Praising Trump, Hydroxychloroquine

"I'm not going to stand by and be quiet nor will I be silenced by anyone when it comes to the people in my community," Whitsett said. "I don't care who it is, you know, if you're not doing right by us, if you're not doing right by black people within our community, I'm going to stand up and I don't care who it is."





TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: Karen Whitsett is a Democratic lawmaker in the State of Michigan. She believes she was suffering from coronavirus and steadily getting worse until she received hydroxychloroquine from her physician.



Then she recovered. Whitsett came on this show to explain what happened, and as she explained it, she gave some credit to a President she didn't vote for.



KAREN WHITSETT (D), MICHIGAN STATE REPRESENTATIVE: Dr. Arsiwala did save my life and I do credit, you know, the President to doing so and putting this out there because it wasn't accessible to me if it weren't for that fact.



CARLSON: Yes.



WHITSETT: I had very little time to be able to get to this and be able to make it because my breathing did become very labored.



CARLSON: So, you just saw a woman who at bare minimum went through a harrowing experience and escaped with her life. We should celebrate, but not everybody is.



A Detroit branch of the Democratic Party says it plans to censure Whitsett and expel her from the Democratic Party for daring to meet with the President after she got well. They didn't congratulate her for surviving, they punished her for violating party orthodoxy.



Representative Whitsett joins us tonight, again, along with her physician, Mohammed Arsiwala. Welcome to you both, Representative, and Doctor.



Representative, to you first. It's hard to believe this is true. Why would the Democratic Party expel you?



WHITSETT: Well, thank you for having me on again. I really appreciate it.



CARLSON: Well, of course, thank you for coming.



WHITSETT: Why they would expel me is -- well, why they would expel me is beyond words for me. This is something that I did not expect.



I started out with a simple thank you to the man that is the President of the United States. It's a thank you. I didn't know that thank you had a political line. I didn't know thank you belongs to one political party over another and that if you were in one party, you could not say thank you to another person. I had no idea.



CARLSON: Do you think the fact that you credited not simply the president but this medicine, hydroxychloroquine offended them more?



WHITSETT: I think it all correlated all together. I think it was just me as a State Representative that I was out of line, according to possibly our governor, taking myself and going to the White House to speak with the President of the United States.



I think it was a kind of how dare you because the person who is in charge of the 13th Congressional District actually works for our governor.



CARLSON: We followed your governor fairly closely recently, and I'm -- and I just want to apologize. Let me just ask, did the governor call you and say I'm so glad you didn't die. Welcome back to the living. Congratulations.



WHITSETT: Actually, it was not as pleasant as that and the text messages that we have had since then has not been as pleasant as well.



I'm not going to stand by and be quiet nor will I be silenced by anyone when it comes to the people in my community. I don't care who it is, you know, if you're not doing right by us, if you're not doing right by black people within our community, I'm going to stand up and I don't care who it is.



I'm going to stand up against you. I'm going to speak out. And right now I'm speaking for the people who can't speak for themselves. That is my job. That is my responsibility. That is my duty. That's what I'm going to do.



And I don't care who it is. I will go up against her any day. So, the fact that she cannot work with the President of the United States --



CARLSON: Well, I hope Gretchen Whitmer is listening tonight.



WHITSETT: Well, I hope she is, too, because, you know, the fact that she cannot work with the President of United States, you know, Donald Trump -- the President wants to work with us. He wants to give us the things that we need and I've had the conversations with him. So, I know firsthand.



I've had the conversations with Vice President Pence as well. So, I know firsthand, I've had the experience. So, I know. I know the shock and awe on their face when they heard that we were not getting the things that we needed and deserved in the City of Detroit.



So, only thing I can say is --



CARLSON: I'm sorry, go ahead.



WHITSETT: I just throw my hand -- the only thing I can do is to throw my hands up. You know, the fact that this would come down from the 13th congressional district, Jonathan Kinloch, you know, who runs the 13th Congressional would actually do this to me is unbelievable.



You know, for someone as myself, who is simply trying to stand up for the voiceless, it is unbelievable.