Tucker Carlson: "Are We Watching A Flu D'etat? The Press Should Get To The Bottom Of It, But They're Not"

FNC's Tucker Carlson talks about groups set up to organize anti-quarantine protests being removed from Facebook as "harmful misinformation."



"Misinformation. That's a word that should give you the shivers. That's how totalitarian regimes dismiss views that threaten their power. That's the country we're now living in," Carlson said.



"It should make you very nervous when politicians leverage your fear to make themselves more powerful."



"We flattened the curve, now let's figure out how to resume our lives," he said. "It ought to terrify you when they start arresting people who disagree with them."



"Our media exists to push back against this kind of dangerous excess. That's why we have the First Amendment."



"Are we watching a Flu d'etat? The press should get to the bottom of it. But they're not. They're cheering on the repression."



"Certain people would like to use this moment to elevate themselves and crush you," he said.