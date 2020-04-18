 Bill Maher: The Media Needs To Stop With The Panic Porn & Fear Mongering | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

Bill Maher: The Media Needs To Stop With The Panic Porn & Fear Mongering

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date April 18, 2020

HBO's Bill Maher calls on the news media to calm down and give a proper perspective to their coverage of COVID-19.

"Now that we’re starting to see some hope in all this, don’t hope-shame me," the "Real Time" host said. "You know, the problem with nonstop gloom and doom is it gives Trump the chance to play the optimist, and optimists tend to win American elections."

"FDR said, ‘The only thing we have to fear is fear itself.’ You know, as full of s–t as he is, I could see Trump riding that into a second term."

"So, look, if this insanity happens again, news sources have to rein it in. Everyone knows Corona is no walk in the park. Because you literally can’t walk in the park. But at some point, the daily drumbeat of depression and terror veers into panic porn," he added. "Enough with the 'life will never be the same' headlines. ... Everything looks scary when you magnified it a thousand times."

"Giving the proper perspective isn’t a cover-up of the truth. It is the truth... We need the news to calm down and treat us like adults... Trump calls you fake news. Don’t make him be right."



Related Videos
Trump: Pelosi is Away on Vacation. She Should Come Back and Do Her Job

At Friday's White House coronavirus task force press conference, President Trump urged Nancy Pelosi to re-open Congress and authorize more money for the Paycheck Protection Act, which is providing loans to small businesses impacted by the coronavirus lockdown. "It's been a tremendous success....

Trump on China and Virus: "Was It A Mistake That Got Out Of Control Or Was It Done Deliberately?"

President Donald Trump addressed China's responsibility for the coronavirus outbreak and how U.S. adversaries are exploiting the pandemic. From Saturday's White House coronavirus task force briefing: REPORTER: This past week an extraordinary slew of events from adversaries North Korea Russia,...

Trump: Somebody Sitting In Their Boat In A Lake Should Be Okay

President Donald Trump weighed in on restrictions that state governors have put in place for the coronavirus quarantine. From Saturday's White House coronavirus task force briefing: REPORTER: Thank you Mr. President. You have mentioned the importance of social distancing but for example Stephen...

Trump: "An Appropriate Time" To Bring Up Second Amendment, Virginia Using Pandemic To Take Your Guns Away

President Donald Trump weighed in on restrictions that state governors have put in place for the coronavirus quarantine at Saturday's White House coronavirus task force briefing. Trump said Virginia is using the pandemic to enact gun control legislation and called now a good time to bring up Second...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site