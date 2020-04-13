 Acosta on Trump Briefing: "Biggest Meltdown I Have Ever Seen From A President," "Walls Are Closing In" | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

Acosta on Trump Briefing: "Biggest Meltdown I Have Ever Seen From A President," "Walls Are Closing In"

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date April 13, 2020

CNN's Jim Acosta said President Trump did not sound like "he's in control" at Monday's White House coronavirus task force briefing. In an appearance on CNN following the briefing, Acosta called it the biggest meltdown from a president in his career.

"I have to tell you that is the biggest meltdown I have ever seen from a president of the United States in my career," Acosta said of today's briefing. "I don't think a reasonable person could watch what we just saw over the last hour and conclude that the president is in control. He sounds like he is out of control."

"He was ranting and raving for the better part of the last hour during that news conference as John King was just saying he's claiming he has authorities that he doesn't have," he continued. "The constitution does not give the president of the United States total authority, and I thought it was very illuminating that Vice President Mike Pence got up there at the podium and described the president's authority as plenary or absolute. That is not the case. That is a fact-check false."

"I do think to some extent the president is realizing that the walls are closing in on him when it comes to managing this crisis," Acosta said. "He ignored the severity of this crisis for a couple of months, and now he's trying to seize control over the situation as governors are going off on their own and coming up with their own plans."

"Throughout all of this and that is one of the most trusted people in America right now, Dr. Anthony Fauci despite the fact he had to fall on his sword a little bit during that press briefing he is talking to these governors individually. He's getting on the phone with these governors and help them formulate these reopening plans of their own. To some extent, top health officials and governors are working around the president for precisely the reason we just saw unfold in front of our very eyes in the last hour, and that is the president doesn't like he's in control on multiple levels," Acosta concluded.



Related Videos
Trump vs. Reporter: "When Somebody Is The President Of The United States, The Authority Is Total"

President Trump and a reporter argue over his authority to rescind a stay-at-home order or to reopen a state. From Monday's coronavirus task force briefing at the White House: QUESTION: Just to clarify your understanding of your authority vis-a-vis governors, just to be very specific, for...

Reporter Takes On Trump For Virus Response: "What Did You Do With The Time That You Bought?"

President Trump was challenged at Monday's coronavirus press briefing for the way his administration has responded to the coronavirus crisis. CBS News White House correspondent Paula Reid pressed Trump for playing a video during the briefing criticizing the media for their reaction while praising...

CNN Chyron At Trump Coronavirus Briefing: "Angry Trump Turns Briefing Into Propaganda Session"

CNN went wild with the lower-third chyron at President Trump's Monday coronavirus task force briefing. The banners read: "ANGRY TRUMP TURNS BRIEFING INTO PROPAGANDA SESSION" "TRUMP REFUSES TO ACKNOWLEDGE ANY MISTAKES" "TRUMP USES TASK FORCE BRIEFING TO TRY AND REWRITE HISTORY ON...

CNN's Acosta: Trump "Propaganda" Video "Looked Straight Out Of Beijing Or Pyongyang"

CNN host Anderson Cooper and CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta react to Monday's White House coronavirus task force briefing. "I think this was a total meltdown the president had in that briefings earlier today," Acosta said. "I have not seen him that off the rails since the days much...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site