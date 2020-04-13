Acosta on Trump Briefing: "Biggest Meltdown I Have Ever Seen From A President," "Walls Are Closing In"

CNN's Jim Acosta said President Trump did not sound like "he's in control" at Monday's White House coronavirus task force briefing. In an appearance on CNN following the briefing, Acosta called it the biggest meltdown from a president in his career.



"I have to tell you that is the biggest meltdown I have ever seen from a president of the United States in my career," Acosta said of today's briefing. "I don't think a reasonable person could watch what we just saw over the last hour and conclude that the president is in control. He sounds like he is out of control."



"He was ranting and raving for the better part of the last hour during that news conference as John King was just saying he's claiming he has authorities that he doesn't have," he continued. "The constitution does not give the president of the United States total authority, and I thought it was very illuminating that Vice President Mike Pence got up there at the podium and described the president's authority as plenary or absolute. That is not the case. That is a fact-check false."



"I do think to some extent the president is realizing that the walls are closing in on him when it comes to managing this crisis," Acosta said. "He ignored the severity of this crisis for a couple of months, and now he's trying to seize control over the situation as governors are going off on their own and coming up with their own plans."



"Throughout all of this and that is one of the most trusted people in America right now, Dr. Anthony Fauci despite the fact he had to fall on his sword a little bit during that press briefing he is talking to these governors individually. He's getting on the phone with these governors and help them formulate these reopening plans of their own. To some extent, top health officials and governors are working around the president for precisely the reason we just saw unfold in front of our very eyes in the last hour, and that is the president doesn't like he's in control on multiple levels," Acosta concluded.