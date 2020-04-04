Trump Opposes Mail-In Voting In November: "I Think A Lot Of People Cheat"

President Donald Trump said during Friday's coronavirus task force press conference that he would oppose the idea of using mail-in ballots in the November 2020 election, saying it would allow people to "cheat." He also added that Voter ID is "the real deal."



QUESTION: The governor of Wisconsin is now talking about delaying the primary, at least not having in-person voting. So my question is, and I asked this a couple of weeks ago and want to see if you've made any progress on this. Looking ahead to the fall, are you taking steps to ensure that the general election will happen even if this pandemic has reemerged or hasn't gone away?



PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The general election will happen on November 3. In Wisconsin what happened is I, through social media -- media, put out a very strong endorsement of the Republican conservative judge who's an excellent brilliant judge. He's a justice. And I hear what happened is his poll numbers went through the roof. And because of that, I think they delayed the election.



QUESTION: Is there concern about people going to in person voting?



TRUMP: I don't know. Why didn't he do it before? He's doing it right before the election.



QUESTION: But do you think--



TRUMP: --Excuse me. Why did he do this two weeks ago? All of a sudden, a-- Excuse me. All of a sudden, an election, which is taking place very soon, gets delayed. Now, I just endorsed him today and it was a very strong endorsement. His polls--he's gone very high up. And all of a sudden, the governor comes out, the Democratic governor, by the way, comes out and says oh, we're going to move this election. So I don't know, I'm sure--I hope you're right. I hope you're right.



QUESTION: But do you think every state in this country should be prepared for mail-in voting in case we are in the situation--



TRUMP: No, because I think a lot of people cheat with mail-in voting. I think people should vote with ID--voter ID. I think voter ID is very important. And the reason they don't want voter ID is because they intend to cheat. When you get something, when you buy something, you look at your cards and credit cards and different cards, you have your picture on many of them, not all of them, but on many of them. You should have a picture on your -- for voting. It should be called voter ID. They should have that. And it shouldn't be mail in.



Excuse me. It shouldn't be mail-in voting. It should be you go to a booth and you proudly display yourself. You don't send it in the mail where people pick up--all sorts of bad things can happen by the time they sign that, if they sign that--if they sign that -- by the time it gets in and is tabulated. No. It shouldn't be mailed in. You should vote at the booth and you should have voter ID because when you have voter ID, that's the real deal. Thank you very much. We'll see you tomorrow.