 CNN's Jake Tapper: Perhaps Trump Should Let Pence Take The Helm At Daily Press Conferences | Video | RealClearPolitics
Back to Videos

CNN's Jake Tapper: Perhaps Trump Should Let Pence Take The Helm At Daily Press Conferences

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date March 21, 2020

JAKE TAPPER, CNN: To those paying attention, the president's outburst is the latest evidence that he should possibly consider letting Vice President Pence and Dr. Fauci and the others leading the coronavirus task force at the White House take the helm at the daily press conferences. I don't want to eat up too much time in the show today discussing President Trump's behavior, we have too many life and death issues to discuss. But while President Trump should clearly be heralded for closing off flights from China early on and the government is currently working now on the pandemic, we cannot ignore that much of Mr. Trump's personal response to the pandemic has been insufficient and deceptive and not focused enough clearly on one issue: saving lives.

For months, the President belittled the threat of the virus. He only recent acknowledged the gravity of the crisis. I could provide video clips of all this but I don't want to waste your time, you know it's true. Even after President Trump clearly understood what was going on, too many of the messages he's been delivering from that podium are promises of things that remain far off or maybe won't actually happen. The hospital masks that are not yet ready, the website he discussed that's just local in the Bay Area, he keeps talking up a medicine it's not even clear will be effective. Hospital ships remain weeks away from arrival in port.

Peter Alexander, he's a fine reporter for NBC News which just lost an audio technician to coronavirus, he just died. And Peter's question would have been easy for any other politician. It was basically, "Mr. President, please reassure frightened Americans."

Indeed, Vice President Pence did not have a problem handling that question. If President Trump is not capable of leading stably and effectually, he should at least for his own reputation, for the good of the country, stop making things worse and consider leaving the podium to others.

The Hippocratic Oath: first do not harm, that applies to President Trump, too.



Related Videos
President Trump Upbraids NBC's Peter Alexander: "You Should Be Ashamed of Yourself"

President Trump, a man famous for his belief in the power of positive thinking, shut down a question from NBC White House reporter Peter Alexander on Friday during the daily coronavirus task force press conference. Alexander listed the number of infected and dead, implied that hospital space...

Trump Announces 60 Day Suspension Of Student Loan Payments, Waived Interest: "Good News For The Students"

President Trump announced on Friday during the daily coronavirus task force press conference that the administration would immediately suspend interest on federal student loans and "allow borrowers to suspend their student loans and loan payments without penalty for at least the next 60...

CNN's John King: What Trump Did To NBC's Peter Alexander Is "Reprehensible," Trademark "Bullshit Attack" On Fake News

CNN's John King called President Trump's admonishment of NBC News reporter Peter Alexander at Friday's White House coronavirus taskforce briefing "bullshit." Alexander asked the president what he would say to Americans "watching you right now who are scared." King said the Trump trademark...

Full Press Conference: President Trump, Coronavirus Task Force Give Saturday Update

President Donald Trump and members of the coronavirus task force held a media briefing Saturday to give an update on the government's response to COVID-19.

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2020 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site