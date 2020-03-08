Hillary Clinton: "The Right-Wing Echo Chamber Has Mastered Facebook, Aided And Abetted By Facebook"

Sunday in an interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Hillary Clinton discussed how the "right-wing echo chamber has mastered Facebook, aided and abetted by Facebook."



FAREED ZAKARIA: There was an article in "Vox" and I don't know if you saw it, on Super Tuesday, on Facebook, the single most searched article -- the single searched news topic was Hillary Clinton's e-mails.



HILLARY CLINTON: That's right. I saw that.



FAREED ZAKARIA: What do you make of it?



HILLARY CLINTON: I'll tell you what I make of it. Is that FOX News and the sort of right-wing echo chamber has mastered Facebook, aided and abetted, might I say, by Facebook.



So, I read that article. And what that said to me was: Here, it's Super Tuesday, the Democrats are trying to decide who they want to nominate against Donald Trump, the coronavirus is spreading. We now have more and more reports from different places in the country, but led by Fox News and Breitbart and others, it's going to be about my e-mails, a totally, you know, bogus, finished, nonsense attack on me.



Because they know how not only to drive those stories under the radar screen where the mainstream press like yourself are covering, you know, what's happening now. But they know how to deliver those stories through the algorithms into the feeds of millions and millions of people.



So, I begrudgingly give them a lot of credit because they are shaping a narrative that is part of the messaging around Trump's re-election, around people who challenge Trump, changing the subject all of the time. You know.



They are not interested or even worried about Trump saying that the coronavirus is a hoax. They don't want their listeners, their viewers, you know, the people that they are frankly feeding this other narrative to, to be focused on that. Well, what's one of the ways to get them? You know, I live rent-free in all their heads, as you know, Fareed, so what's one way to get them diverted from the ways that Trump is making in handling the coronavirus?



Well, let's bring up Hillary's e-mails again. Very clever, very diabolical, very destructive to the kind of fact-based environment and particularly news environment that is necessary for a democracy to function.