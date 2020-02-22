Federalist's Sean Davis: Is The Dem Establishment Using Bloomberg To Steal The Nomination From Bernie Sanders?

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: For a normal candidate though, in political terms, it would have been enough to end his presidential campaign. But Bloomberg is not a normal candidate. He's a billionaire with $60 billion in the bank.



Yesterday, he picked up three more congressional endorsements. We're going repeat that. In the wake of what you just saw, a disaster on stage, three more members of Congress endorsed Michael Bloomberg, which suggests that in the end, Bloomberg's performance, his ideas, his history -- all irrelevant -- because it's all about the money.



Is that the lesson of his campaign? Sean Davis, co-founded "The Federalist," a very smart man. He joins us tonight. Sean, thanks a lot for coming on.



So this is the theory. I don't know if it's true, but it seems like it may be that Bloomberg isn't running the kind of campaign that anyone's ever run. It's a campaign in which what he says, what he thinks, what he plans to do are all irrelevant. All that matters is his money. Do you think that's what we're watching?



SEAN DAVIS, CO-FOUNDER, "THE FEDERALIST": Right, we're getting to see in real time whether a candidate with no charisma, no real rationale for running, no base of support can actually buy a nomination. And I've got to say, I was kind of amazed.



I think that might have been the first time in television history that we saw a guy pay half a billion dollars to get scalped by a fake Indian.



CARLSON: I am stealing that. It's too good. But you're absolutely right. I mean, it's either kind of a species of masochism, or you're watching something that's so cynical, that it puts chills through your body.



I mean, this is a guy who doesn't believe in democracy at all, who thinks the system is ridiculous that he can just walk in and flood the zone with cash and we will obey. You think that's what he thinks?



DAVIS: I don't know. I think maybe he thought he could just go into that debate and throw the other candidates up against the wall and they'd give up because that's kind of been what he has generally done with his opponents in government previously.



But I think it's interesting, if you look back at 2016, the Democratic establishment decided that they were going to make sure that Bernie Sanders wasn't going to win the nomination, so they rigged it.



And at least then they had enough shame and good sense to kind of hide it, and I think here in 2020, what we're seeing is whether the Democratic establishment is going to use a billion dollars of someone else's money, namely Mike Bloomberg's, to steal the nomination from Bernie Sanders.



Because that's certainly what it looks like from the outside. This guy has the most votes, somehow doesn't have the most delegates, and he is obviously the front runner, and no matter what he does, he can't catch a break.



And even in Nevada, where Mike Bloomberg isn't on the ballot, somehow the D.N.C. decided that he got to be up there on that stage.



CARLSON: Well, it's turning to be a mistake probably, so give me the 20- second answer to this. Can he -- if Bernie Sanders winds up with more delegates, not a majority, but a plurality after Super Tuesday, 10 days from now, can Bloomberg actually become the nominee at that point, do you think?



DAVIS: He could. I'll be surprised, but I checked ahead of your show, and I think there's not technically any Federal log in spying delegates. So if you're going to buy social media support and idiotic billboards on your way on to the debate stand, why not go ahead and buy some delegates during a second ballot.