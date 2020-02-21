Tim Scott: Trump's Support From African-Americans Will Rise 50 Percent Or More; "Game Over"

Republican South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott predicted Thursday that President Trump will get at least 12% of the black vote in 2020, a 50% increase from the 8% he got in 2016.



"And that is Game over," he said.



"Think about a top-tier Democratic candidate that talks about harassing African-American males through stop-and-frisk," Scott said, referring to Mike Bloomberg when he was mayor of New York City. "Compare that against President Trump’s criminal justice reform packages that are making the justice system more fair for African-Americans disproportionally than it has been in a long time."



"President Trump is not just talking a good game, he is walking a good game."