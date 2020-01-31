Rand Paul: Alleged Whistleblower, Friend Plotted For Over A Year To Bring Down Trump

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) explains why he thinks Chief Justice John Roberts refused to read aloud a question he submitted to the entire body of Senators in an interview with One America's John Hines.



"I didn't identify anybody or propose that anyone was the whistleblower," Paul said. "But I did identify two Obama partisans that have worked in the National Security Council. Sean Misko, who works for Adam Schiff, and then I also identified Eric Ciaramella. They're friends. They worked together on the National Security Council."



"There are allegations that they actually plotted together as much as a year or two ago to say that 'we've got to bring this president down,'" Paul revealed. "So it's kind of extraordinary all the people who actually came to the National Security Council. I count maybe 6 people who know each other really well. So you've got Sean Misko, two other people on Adam Schiff's team from the National Security Council, all activist Democrats who used to be in the National Security Council. You've got the Vindman, Lt. Col. [Alexander] Vindman and his brother. So there's two Vindmans. They're over at the National Security Council and this fellow Eric Ciaramella. So you've got 6 people who know each other and the question is: Wouldn't we want to know if they've been discussing for maybe months a plan to bring the president down once they got a chance?"



"I wonder if it was coordinated," Paul mused. "I have no proof that it was coordinated but I certainly think somebody ought to ask. And you shouldn't just get a free pass to 'I'm going to attack the president and we're going to plot to bring down the president and get him impeached but I don't have to testify and nobody gets to scrutinize my background. I don't think that's fair to the president."



Paul said no one has acknowledged who the whistleblower is, including Adam Schiff, so how would Chief Justice Roberts know to block the question with a person's name.



"I don't know who the whistleblower is," Paul said. "I've never seen any government documents of who it is. I don't think the president's defense knows who it is. And Adam Schiff has gone off all the time saying he doesn't know who it is, which I personally don't believe... Everybody is saying they don't know who it is. How does the Chief Justice know who it is? So how does everybody say they don't know who the whistleblower is and yet they do know who it is and yet when I ask to have a partisan Obama person who worked with Sean Misko who actually was overheard talking about bringing down the president is? How come we can't discuss it? I think it was a big mistake. Judges should be more open to dialogue and not limiting dialogue so I think the Chief Justice made a big mistake."



"In no way did I propose that anybody was the whistleblower. In no way did I insinuate anybody was. I just said that two Obama partisans that worked in the National Security Council, who knew each other for years, have been reported that they were plotting years ago. Shouldn't that come up? Shouldn't we have a discussion of that?" Paul asked.