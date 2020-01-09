 CBS News: U.S. Officials Are "Confident" Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Plane Killing 176, Including 63 Canadians | Video | RealClearPolitics
CBS News: U.S. Officials Are "Confident" Iran Shot Down Ukrainian Plane Killing 176, Including 63 Canadians

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date January 9, 2020

CBS's Major Garret reported Thursday morning that U.S. officials are confident that Iran shot down a Ukrainian jetliner in the hours after the Iranian missile attack on U.S. targets.

176 people were killed, including at least 63 Canadians.

"This information is based on U.S. intelligence, which sources say picked up signals of RADAR being turned on. U.S. satellites also observed two missile launches which happened shortly before the plane exploded," he reported.



