Bill Maher: Democrats Are Blowing Their Chance To Beat Trump By Embracing Left-Wing Extremism

Bill Maher warned Democrats this week that they are "blowing" their chance to beat President Trump in 2020 by "coming across as unserious people who are going to take away all your money so migrants from Honduras can go to college for free and get a major in 'America sucks.'"



"All the Democrats have to do to win is to come off less crazy than Trump. And, of course, they’re blowing it," Maher said Friday on his HBO show, “Real Time with Bill Maher.”





"The majority of Americans aren't tired of winning," he said. "They're tired of looking at his fat f*cking face."



"Now, do I want Biden to be president? Not really. But Biden is the only Democrat who beats Trump in Ohio," he said. "He’s like non-dairy creamer. Nobody loves it, but in a jam it gets the job done. I can’t figure people out, but they just like Joe. Maybe it’s the familiarity. He’s like a McDonald’s when you’re in Europe."



"It's the fatigue, stupid! Let's make it hard for Trump to play on voters' fears and let the fatigue win the election for us. We'll get to the revolution, but remember, put on your oxygen mask before assisting your child."