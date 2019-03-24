Seattle Is Dying: Drugs And Homelessness In Seattle

KOMO's Eric Johnson explores the impact the drug and homelessness problem is having on the city and possible solutions in this documentary titled, "Seattle is Dying."



"Let me ask you something. What if Seattle is dying and we don't even know it?" Johnson asks in the introduction. "This story is about a wave of seething anger that is now boiling over into outrage. It is about people who have felt compassion, yes, but who no longer feel safe. No longer feel like they are heard. No longer feel protected. It is about lost souls who wander our streets untethered to home or family or reality, chasing a drug, which in turn chases them."





"It is about the damage they inflict on themselves, to be sure, but also on the fabric of this place where we live. This story is about a beautiful jewel that has been violated. And a crisis of faith among a generation of Seattlites falling out of love with their home."



"There is another part of this story too, it is about a solution, an idea for a city that has run out of them," he continues. "And I ask again, what if Seattle is dying and we don't even know it?"



