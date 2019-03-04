Back to Videos

Nunes: Without Accountability Generations of Conservatives Will Not Trust DOJ or FBI Again

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date March 4, 2019

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said in an interview with FNC's Maria Bartiromo that Congress must hold the Department of Justice accountable. From this week's edition of 'Sunday Morning Futures' on FOX News Channel:

REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Let me start with this.

All of us want to see justice equal under the law, right? So we want to see everyone held accountable.



I believe that, if the new attorney general and the Department of Justice, if they don't take all of this on, and do a full scrub and have full accountability and transparency for the American people, you're going to see generations of conservatives who will not trust the Department of Justice, they will not trust the FBI, and they for sure will not trust the FISA process.

So I mentioned this in things that we have left to do earlier. And I don't want to gloss over it, because it's very important. The FISA laws were first written in the '70s. They need to be completely rewritten because of what the Clinton campaign and the former people at DOJ and FBI were able to do.

That's going to be a whole undertaking that Congress has to undertake. If that's not done -- so we need accountability by -- from the attorney general and the Department of Justice for all the people that were involved in this mess. And, at the same time, Congress is going to have to rewrite the laws that allow the intelligence agencies to go after American citizens.


Watch the full interview:

Related Videos
Devin Nunes: To Be Credible, Investigations Must Look At "Chain Of Custody" For Steele Dossier

GOP Rep. Devin Nunes, the ranking member on the House Intelligence Committee, told FNC's Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures" that Michael Cohen's testimony this week proved that the Steele dossier was "total bunk" and in order to be credible, the Mueller probe must investigate the "chain of...

Rep. Devin Nunes: Slander, Libel, Disinformation Campaign By Media Needs to Be Dealt With

Rep. Devin Nunes talked about a "disinformation campaign" by Democrats, the media and the DOJ to "spread numerous fake news stories" about the various Russia probes going on. "That's going to have to be dealt with too, this disinformation campaign. The slander and the libel will all have to be...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2019 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site