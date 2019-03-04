Nunes: Without Accountability Generations of Conservatives Will Not Trust DOJ or FBI Again

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) said in an interview with FNC's Maria Bartiromo that Congress must hold the Department of Justice accountable. From this week's edition of 'Sunday Morning Futures' on FOX News Channel:
REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): Let me start with this.
All of us want to see justice equal under the law, right? So we want to see everyone held accountable.
I believe that, if the new attorney general and the Department of Justice, if they don't take all of this on, and do a full scrub and have full accountability and transparency for the American people, you're going to see generations of conservatives who will not trust the Department of Justice, they will not trust the FBI, and they for sure will not trust the FISA process.
So I mentioned this in things that we have left to do earlier. And I don't want to gloss over it, because it's very important. The FISA laws were first written in the '70s. They need to be completely rewritten because of what the Clinton campaign and the former people at DOJ and FBI were able to do.
That's going to be a whole undertaking that Congress has to undertake. If that's not done -- so we need accountability by -- from the attorney general and the Department of Justice for all the people that were involved in this mess. And, at the same time, Congress is going to have to rewrite the laws that allow the intelligence agencies to go after American citizens.
Watch the full interview: