Graham: Democrats Tried To Stop Kavanaugh, They're Not Going To "Screw" Rick Scott

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) compares vote-counting chaos in Florida to Democrats' attempts to derail Brett Kavanaugh's Supreme Court confirmation on 'Hannity.'
Graham said Democrats tried to stop Kavanaugh, are trying to steal the Florida election and it's not going to work. "They're not going to screw Rick Scott," he said.
SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM: The law exists to avoid this situation... There have been over 90,000 votes come in after the close of voting, in clear violation of Florida law. It is designed to prevent this situation.
Broward County is a national joke when it comes to elections, and here is where it has a lot in common with Kavanaugh. When it comes to counting votes and confirming judges, there is nothing Democrats won't do to win. They tried to destroy Brett Kavanaugh, it didn't work. They're trying to steal this election. It is not going to work.
I can't wait to get back to work and make sure we put men and women on the judiciary who actually follow the law. The law means nothing to liberal Democrats -- it is all about the outcome.
They're not going to win. They didn't destroy Kavanaugh, and they're not going to screw Rick Scott...
Look at Brett Kavanaugh, they tried to deny him a place on the court by being deceitful, withholding information from the committee, changing the legal standard... What are they doing in Broward County? They're taking Florida law and turning it upside down to get a result.
This liberal activist lawyer, the Clinton lawyer, went to Florida with the purpose of winning the election.
Well, the election was held on Tuesday. Bill Nelson was running, not the lawyer. Rick Scott won fair and square. What is going on in Broward County is not fair and it is not square and we're going to get to the bottom of it.
Rick is going to win, but please remember this about 2018. The 2018 cycle will be remembered for liberal Democrats doing whatever it takes when it comes to judges and votes to win, the law be damned.
In the eyes of liberal Democrats, the law is just something to get around when it comes to winning what you want.