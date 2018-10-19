President Donald Trump: "Democrats Produce Mobs, Republicans Produce Jobs"

President Trump appeared at a Thursday night campaign rally in Missoula, Montana on behalf of Republican Matt Rosendale's bid to unseat Democratic Senator Jon Tester in the upcoming midterm election. Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Rep. Greg Gianforte (R–Bozeman) also attended the event in support of the president and Rosendale.



Trump summed up his 2018 campaign message in one sentence: "Democrats produce mobs, Republicans produce jobs."

















PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: The choice could not be more clear. Democrats produce mobs, Republicans produce jobs.



[cheers and applause]



By the way, this is the most beautiful sky.



[cheers and applause]



There is a reason for everything. Big Sky. I got out (I've been here many times) and I'm looking, and it really is the big sky. That's beautiful, some day one of you will explain exactly why, but that is a big, beautiful sky.



But Nancy Pelosi, Cryin' Chuck Schumer, and the radical Democrats want to raise your taxes and impose socialism on our incredible nation --make it into Venezuela-- because that is what will happen.



They want to take away your health care, because our country cannot afford it. Destroy your Second Amendment and throw open the borders to deadly drugs and vicious gangs, because plenty of them are coming across and a lot of drugs.



Democrats have become the party of crime -- it is true! Who would believe you could say that, and no one will even challenge it? I said it a couple of months ago, 'They've really become the party of crime.' I said, 'I'm going to put that in, I'll say that when I make speeches.' And nobody has ever challenged it! (Maybe they have, who knows?)



They'll say, 'He gets a Pinnochio.' So, maybe they challenged it, but not very much. They have become the party of crime because of what they do!



They would rather devastate American communities than defend America's borders.



CROWD MEMBER: Cowards!



TRUMP: The Democrat Party has become too extreme to be trusted with power. Their radical policies are a danger to your family and to your country. If you want to Drain The Swamp, you must defeat the Democrats and you must defeat [Montana Democratic] Senator John Tester.



[applause and boos]



He's a super liberal, I know you people. I won [Montana] by a fortune of votes. I know you. You know me. I know you. How the Hell did you ever elect that guy? How did you pull that off?



So, we're thrilled to be joined point by somebody who's been working with me, an incredible guy, a great human being, and a very talented senator but somebody who loves you and his country, Senator Steve Daines. Steve --



He is a great guy. You know, the strong silent type, they're the ones I like the best. I want to be that way someday.



[laughter]