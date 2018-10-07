Newt Gingrich: Unless Stopped, Radical Democrats Will Rule Or Ruin America

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich weighs in on the larger significance of the Democratic effort to destroy SCOTUS Justice Brett Kavanaugh's reputation.
NEWT GINGRICH: Thank you for letting me chat with you for a few minutes at what I believe is one of the historic turning points of American history.
That is the process underway that would destroy Judge Kavanaugh and in the process, destroy America. I know those sound like strong words, but there are moments in time when things come together and crystallize and you suddenly believe you are at a historic moment. That is where I believe we are today.
This isn't politics as usual. This isn't a pleasant game being played.
When Sen. Booker says people who support Kavanaugh are in effect supporting evil, you know there is something profoundly wrong. When you have a senator say mem should shut up -- all men -- you know there is something profoundly divisive.
When a senior Democratic Congresswoman who would actually chair a committee if the Democrats took control, publicly says hunt down all the Trump supporters in gas stations, restaurants, drive them from stores, don't let them appear in public.
When you watch a very senior Democratic Sen. Feinstein, conspire, and there is no other word for it, in a deliberate manipulation of the Senate, involving hiding a letter for months and a witness for weeks, involving a whole process totally at variance with the Senate rules. And then apparently someone on her staff leaked the letter to make sure it got into the media so it could become a media firestorm.
What we're seeing is a level of resentment and resistance which is astonishing. We've seen it building since election night 2016, the fact is the defeat of Hillary Clinton and election of Donald Trump broke the grip on the reality of many, many left-wing Democrats. That is why the day after the inaugural you had Madonna say she dreams of blowing up the White House.
That is why you have the depth to desperately find collusion with the Russians, which by the way Bob Woodward after two years of investigation with the Washington Post said he couldn't find any evidence at all.
But it didn't matter, it wasn't about evidence. It is exactly what is happening to Judge Kavanaugh. It is about smearing, undermining, distorting, having character assassination. And this has been going on and on and on.
Finally, last week, for the country, it became very, very vivid. All of a sudden, the American people were able to see straight on without editing, without distortion from the liberal news media lens, the process of a decent man, a father of two girls, somebody who devoted his adult life to helping others, being destroyed by character assassination efforts that were astonishing.
For all those liberals who told us how they worried about bullying, you then watch two women bullying Sen. Flake in an elevator, and seeing a mob booing Sen. Cruz out of a restaurant.
What you have here is a remarkable moment in American history, and it guarantees that this election this fall, is not going to be about President Trump. This election is about what kind of America do we want to become. Do we really want to become an America where left-wing values are imposed by force, by smears. Do we want to become an America where our borders are open, Fentanyl and opioids can flood in killing even more Americans? Do we want to become an America where there are sanctuary cities for groups like MS-13? A gang which tortures people with knives. Go down the list.
Or do we want to be a results-oriented America, which is what President Trump is delivering? Even today, in the middle of the character assassination of Kavanaugh, we saw the president successfully deliver a trade negotiation with Canada and Mexico.