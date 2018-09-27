Sen. Graham Explodes at Kavanaugh Hearing: "Most Despicable" Thing In Politics, I Hope You Never Get This Seat

Lindsey Graham said the Democrats are trying to paint Judge Kavanaugh as the Bill Cosby of high school at a hearing on Thursday following the testimony of Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a woman accusing him of sexual misconduct. Graham called the event the "most despicable" thing he has witnessed in his time in politics.



Graham said this is all about power and that Democrats want to "destroy this guy's life." He wished them luck in 2020.



"Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham," he said to Democrats.













SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): If you wanted an FBI investigation, you could have come to us. What you want to do is destroy this guy's life, hold this seat open and hope you win in 2020. You've said that, not me. You've got nothing to apologize for.



When you see Sotomayor and Kagan, tell them that Lindsey said hello because I voted for them. I would never do to them what you've done to this guy. This is the most unethical sham since I've been in politics. And if you really wanted to know the truth, you sure as hell wouldn't have done what you've done to this guy.



BRETT KAVANAUGH: No.



That you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford. none. She's as much of a victim as you are.



God, I hate to say it because these have been my friends, but let me tell you when it comes to this, you're looking for a fair process, you came to the town at the wrong time, my friend...



This is going to destroy the ability of good people to come forward because of this crap. Your high school yearbook. You have interacted with professional women all your life, not one accusation. You're supposed to be Bill Cosby when you're a junior and senior in high school. And all of a sudden you got over it. It's been my understanding that if you drug women and rape them for two years in high school, you probably don't stop.



Here's my understanding. If you lived a good life, people would recognize it like the American Bar Association has the gold standard.



'His integrity is absolutely unquestioned. He is very circumspect in his personal conduct, harbors no biases or prejudices. He's entirely ethical. He's a really decent person. He is warm, friendly, unassuming. He's the nicest person.'



The ABA...



To my Republican colleagues: If you vote no, you are legitimizing the most despicable thing I have seen in my time in politics. You want this seat? I hope you never get it. I hope you are on the Supreme Court. That is exactly where you should be and I hope the American people will see through this charade. And I wish you. And I intend to vote for you and I hope everybody that is fair-minded will.