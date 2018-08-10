Full Kimmel Interview: Kanye West Says "Liberals Can't Bully Me" For Trump Support, Blacks Supposed To Have Monolithic Thought

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE: Kanye talks about his passion for music and fashion, what he thinks of Donald Trump, Kim’s trip to Washington D.C. to meet with him, the two motivating forces in the world, overcoming fear, being too caught up in the past, how he feels about people being mad at him, his daughter, his fashion brand, the meaning behind some of the songs on his latest album, his porn preferences, recording his latest albums, mental health, being bipolar, and wanting everyone to be able to express themselves without fear of judgment.





KANYE WEST: Just as a musician, African-American, guy out in Hollywood, all these different things, you know, everyone around me tried to pick my candidate for me. And then told me every time I said I liked Trump that I couldn’t say it out loud or my career would be over; I’d get kicked out of the black community because blacks -- we’re supposed to have a monolithic thought, we can only, like, we can only be Democrats and all....



I didn’t have the confidence to take on the world and the possible backlash and it took me a year and a half to have the confidence to stand up and put on the hat no matter what the consequences were.







And what it represented to me is not about policies -- because I’m not a politician like that. But it represented overcoming fear and doing what you felt, no matter what anyone said, in saying, you can’t bully me. Liberals can’t bully me, news can’t bully me, the hip-hop community, they can’t bully me.



Because at that point, if I’m afraid to be me, I’m no longer Ye. That’s what makes Ye.