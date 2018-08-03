MSNBC's Mika Brzezinski: "The President Of The United States Is Completely Unhinged"

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski makes the case that Donald Trump's performance at his Thursday campaign rally shows the president is "completely unhinged and getting worse."



Because of what she described as "mental decline," she suggested he be removed from office via the 25th Amendment.



"He's not well," she said bluntly. "That’s the bottom line. There’s no way anyone who knows Donald Trump, but has not bought in some way, could watch him last night and not come away with the feeling that the President of the United States is completely unhinged and getting worse by the day."











“Morning Joe” contributor Donny Deutsch then explained how Trump’s mental decline can be observed simply by comparing interviews that he conducted just a decade ago with the interviews he’s been conducting since being elected president.



“A few months ago, I watched an hour-long interview I did with him in 2007,” he said. “His cadence, his eyes — he was a different guy. And I would ask everybody to go and look at some old interviews with Donald Trump. He’s not just younger. His entire mannerisms, entire way of speaking is different.”



Extended segment:



