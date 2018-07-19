Tucker Carlson: Are You OK With Your Kids Dying to Protect Montenegro?

FNC's Tucker Carlson questions the wisdom of signing a mutual defense pact with Montenegro, the Former Yugoslav Republic which recently became the 29th country admitted to the NATO alliance.





TUCKER CARLSON: Yesterday we played our interview with President TRump from Helsinki. Part of that interview has made headlines today, people are upset about it. it has nothing, by the way, to do with Vladimir Putin or mother Russia, it has to do with the nation of Montenegro, which by the way is smaller than the state of Connecticut and has fewer residents than the District of Columbia... Few Americans could find it on a map or name its president.



That's not a slur against Montenegro, apparently, it is a nice place, but those are the facts about Montenegro.







From an American perspective, Montenegro is not an important country. Yet suddenly, because of an act of our Congress, Montenegro has great significance to every American. Since last year, the country has been a member of the NATO alliance. That means that if Montenegro ever finds itself in a war, our military is pledged to defend it. That is called the defense guarantee. Defense guarantees don't sound like a big deal until suddenly they are. That's how the First World War started. 35 million casualties later, the world began to rethink the wisdom of treaties like that.



But the lesson seems to have been lost since. In our interview with President Trump, we thought it might be worth starting a conversation about America' obligation to NATO. So we asked a simple question: Why is it in our interest to defend the territorial integrity of Montenegro? Should our soldiers fight and die on its behalf?



Full Video: Tucker Carlson Interviews President Donald Trump



So that is not a definitive answer, but obviously, the president has been thinking about it, and that is a good thing. Presidents are supposed to wonder about things like that. Serious countries ought to have debates about that. The U.S. has to defend Montenegro? What? Why is that? Is there a good reason? Let's hear it.



That is the conversation we should be having, but the guardians of our public conversation are not serious people. They are hacks and buffoons.



For wondering about our defense guarantee with NATO, Trump is being denounced for treason, for asking the question, we're accused of taking orders on Vladimir Putin...



My former network [CNN] devoted an entire segment today suggesting that Americans somehow have some sort of moral obligation to lay down their lives for Montenegro...



So the argument, apparently, is that because Montenegro has about 20 non-combatants in Afghanistan right now, we, the U.S., have an eternal obligation to spend American money and lives defending Montenegro's borders. That is idiotic. Which is perfect for cable news.



In real life, a defense guarantee is not something you enter into lightly, it is like promising a friend you will take care of his kids if he dies. it is a solemn commitment. Do not make it unless you plan to keep it. The question is, do we plan to keep it? Do we really plan to defend Montenegro? Or many of the other NATO members? how about Estonia or Slovakia? Ready to have your kids die in these places? The U.S. government is ready to send them. We promised to do that.



NATO was created almost 70 years ago for a specific and noble purpose: to keep the Soviet Union from invading Western Europe. It worked, thank God. But the Soviet Union no longer exists. And it hasn't existed for almost 30 years. NATO is still around, and it is getting bigger. Why is that? And more to the point, is it serving America's interests or is it imperiling them?



Those are important questions, and official Washington does not want to answer them or talk about them.





