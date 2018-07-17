Back to Videos

Podcast: Interview with UVA Cyber Defense Team & Dwayne Williams, NCCDC Director

|
Posted By RCP Video
On Date July 17, 2018

In the third podcast, Carl Cannon & Andrew Walworth interview the winners of the 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (NCCDC), the University of Virginia Cyber Defense Team, and Dwayne Williams, NCCDC Director.

“Cybersecurity: The Next Great Battlefield” is a four-part podcast that explores this new front in 21st-century warfare, including how governments and shadowy players are using cyber-espionage to fundamentally shift international power dynamics.

For more information on this series: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/topic/in_the_news/cybersecure/



Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site