Back to Videos

Maddow: Time For Americans To Face The "Worst Case Scenario" On Trump

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date July 17, 2018

RACHEL MADDOW: There was no explicable reason why he surprised everyone by inviting the Russian Foreign Minister and the Russian ambassador into the Oval Office with no notice, no U.S. media, and apparently no limit on his willingness to disclose to those Russian officials codeword level intelligence from our closest foreign allies. There was no explicable reason for any of those things unless you were willing to believe the worst. And, honestly, who wants to believe the worst? You don't want to reckon with it. You don't want to think too hard about the worst-case scenario. Because for one thing, it raises very uncomfortable questions about what we should do as a country, what we should do as citizens if the worst case is true.

For everything that we've been through as a country, for every kind of trial and challenge and intrigue and embarrassment and scandal that we have been through as a nation, we haven't ever had to reckon with the possibility that somebody has ascended to the presidency of the United States to serve the interests of another country rather than our own.



Related Videos
Adam Schiff: GOP Is Complicit In Trump's "Cowardly Surrender" Of America's Interests To Putin

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) joined Anderson Cooper on CNN to discuss President Trump’s press conference with Vladimir Putin. Schiff stated, “This is essentially an open call or further Russian intervention – Vladimir Putin has to know at this point that as long as he intervenes in US elections on...

CNN's John King on Trump-Putin Meeting: Call This The "Surrender Summit"

CNN anchor John King says President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin's summit in Helsinki, Finland, should be referred to as the surrender summit

Stephen F. Cohen on Helsinki Summit: Media Held A "Kangaroo Court" And Found Trump Guilty

NYU Russia expert Stephen F. Cohen and FNC's Tucker Carlson discuss the president's meeting Monday with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and calls of "treason" from Democrats and Intel officials. TUCKER CARLSON, FNC: Assess, if you would, the reaction today to this press conference and to the...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site