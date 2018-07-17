Maddow: Time For Americans To Face The "Worst Case Scenario" On Trump

RACHEL MADDOW: There was no explicable reason why he surprised everyone by inviting the Russian Foreign Minister and the Russian ambassador into the Oval Office with no notice, no U.S. media, and apparently no limit on his willingness to disclose to those Russian officials codeword level intelligence from our closest foreign allies. There was no explicable reason for any of those things unless you were willing to believe the worst. And, honestly, who wants to believe the worst? You don't want to reckon with it. You don't want to think too hard about the worst-case scenario. Because for one thing, it raises very uncomfortable questions about what we should do as a country, what we should do as citizens if the worst case is true.



For everything that we've been through as a country, for every kind of trial and challenge and intrigue and embarrassment and scandal that we have been through as a nation, we haven't ever had to reckon with the possibility that somebody has ascended to the presidency of the United States to serve the interests of another country rather than our own.





