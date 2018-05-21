Nunes: "Absolute Red Line" If DOJ/FBI Funded A Spy In The Trump Campaign

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes said the Justice Department is refusing to turn over documents requested about the original Trump/Russia collusion probe and accused them of trying to blame "The Mother Of All Leaks" about spying on the Trump campaign on him.



"We don’t know if there is one informant of more informants because there’s so much out there now. It is really getting tough to follow, and all we are asking for is give us the documents that were used to start this investigation," he told FNC's Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."



Nunes pointed to reports from the New York Times and Washington Post this weekend that the FBI paid three informants inside the Trump campaign, saying: "They were trying to get Mr. Gowdy and I to go the Department of Justice for, supposedly, another briefing. We said, look, unless we're going to get documents... we're not going to go. Now, if you look at what happened on Friday night, probably the mother of all leaks, of all time, to two major newspapers, that came out Friday night. Now, had Mr. Gowdy and I went to that meeting, you can bet they would have tried to pin that on us."











"Remember, we don't have any documents," Nunes also said, "We can't confirm whether there is or is not an informant, because we were never given the documents. In fact, we've never even asked for the names of any informants or any sources whatsoever."



"If any of that is true," he added. "And they ran a spy ring or an informant ring, and they were paying people within the Trump campaign, if any of that is true, that is an absolute Red Line... That is a Red Line in this country, you can't spy on political campaigns. According to them, this was done in the spring, before the counterintelligence operation was even opened. if that is true, we need to know about it."



Transcript:





MARIA BARTIROMO: A lot of conversation about this informant... what can you tell us in terms of what went on?



REP. DEVIN NUNES: I can tell you that nobody was ever interested in an informant. We asked for specific documents that we still have not received from the Department of Justice. So they continue to leak out things about this informant and we don’t know if there is one informant of more informants because there’s so much out there now.



It is really getting tough to follow, and all we are asking for is give us the documents that were used to start this investigation.



MARIA BARTIROMO: What you've been investigating is what exactly launched an investigation into so-called collusion between Donald Trump and the Russians. Is that right?



DEVIN NUNES: Remember, we discovered that the dossier was used --the dirt that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democrats used, and then it got to the FBI and the FBI used it to get a FISA warrant. We're trying to get to the bottom of what was used to get that FISA. You have many people in the DOJ who are claiming we're wrong. If we're wrong, show us the information...



We're looking for the pieces to Mr. Comey and the FBI's mosaic. So they're continued to say that this didn't happen, we've had career prosecutors go evaluate this, we released a memo... for all Americans to see that they used this dirt, bought and paid for, before a FISA court. And they are in total denial.



We have a right to get the information. If James Comey and many others and people who are currently at the Department of Justice today continue to say there’s nothing to see here — well, if there’s nothing to see here, show us the documents we’re asking for. They refuse to do it.



MARIA BARTIROMO: How many documents have you gotten so far, of the 1.2 million you've requested.



DEVIN NUNES: [The 1.2 million figure] is actually from a different request about the Hillary Clinton email investigation. We have been very specific, we think there is only a handful of documents left that we'd like to see, but we never get the full story.



MARIA BARTIROMO: The DOJ tells Fox News that they have invited you to go to the DOJ and you haven't responded, are you aware of this invitation?



DEVIN NUNES: They continue to leak. We had what I thought was a productive meeting, and then, after that meeting, they've done nothing but leak and leak and leak. Now, we don't know exactly who it is over at the Department of Justice or the FBI. I'm not pinning any blame on people. But we're not going to go to another meeting where we don't get documents and then the meeting leaks out.



They were trying to get Mr. Gowdy and I to go the Department of Justice for, supposedly, another briefing. We said, look, unless we're going to get documents, we found out Thursday night, they were not going to provide documents, so therefore, we're not going to go.



Now if you look at what happened on Friday night, probably the mother of all leaks, of all time, to two major newspapers, that came out Friday night. Now, had Mr. Gowdy and I went to that meeting, you can bet they would have tried to pin that on us.

.@DevinNunes: "If anybody's looking for collusion between the Russians and a political party, all they have to do is figure out if in fact Christopher Steele talked to Russians." #SundayFutures @MariaBartiromo pic.twitter.com/5V6q20NB2E — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 20, 2018

MARIA BARTIROMO: A moment ago before we went to break, you said it was the mother of all leaks conducted by the DOJ. What were you referring to?



DEVIN NUNES: There were two mainstream media outlets Friday night who had lots of details. If any of those details are correct.



Remember, we don't have any documents -- we can't confirm whether there is or is not an informant, because we were never given the documents. In fact, we've never even asked for the names of any informants or any sources whatsoever.



If any of that is true, and they ran a spy ring or an informant ring, and they were paying people within the Trump campaign, if any of that is true, that is an absolute Red Line.



There is not an honest person who can believe that taxpayers' dollars should go to fund this ring, and operate like this, how they said in the New York Times. If any of that is true, that is a red line in this country, you can't spy on political campaigns. According to them, this was done in the spring, before the counterintelligence operation was even opened. if that is true, we need to know about it.

