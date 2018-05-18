Back to Videos

Clapper: "A Good Thing" If FBI Had Someone "Observing" Russian Interactions With Trump Campaign

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date May 18, 2018

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper told CNN's Don Lemon Thursday night that the president's claim that the Obama administration spied on his campaign is "hyperbole" but if it is true, it is a "good thing."

"They [the Obama admin's FBI] may have had someone who was talking to them in the campaign, but, you know, the focus here... is not on the campaign, per se, but what the Russians were doing," Clapper said.

But if there was an intelligence agent "observing" the Trump campaign's interactions with Russia, "that's a good thing because the Russians posed a threat to the very basis of our political system."





"I think it's hugely dangerous if someone like that is exposed," Clapper said of the yet-unnamed spy inside the Trump campaign.

At the same time Thursday night, former U.S. attorney Joe diGenova was telling FNC's Tucker Carlson a different side of the story: "We have learned that the crimes were committed by the FBI, senior members of the Department of Justice, John Brennan, Mr. [James] Clapper, Mr. [James] Comey and others associated with the Democratic Party... And Donald Trump and his associates committed no crimes."








Transcript:

DON LEMON, CNN: Yeah, director, here's what the president tweeted this morning. He said, "Wow, word seems to be coming out that the Obama FBI spied on the Trump campaign with an embedded informant. Andrew McCarthy says there's probably no doubt that they had at least one confidential informant in the campaign. If so, this is bigger than Watergate."

That is an extraordinary claim. Based on your experience, what is the likelihood that it's true?

JAMES CLAPPER: Well, I think it's -- this is hyperbole. Hyperbole. They may have had someone who was talking to them in, uh, in the campaign, but, you know, the focus here, and as it was with the intelligence community is not on the campaign, per se, but what the Russians were doing to try to instantiate themselves in the campaign or influence or leverage it.

So if there was someone that was observing that sort of thing, that's a good thing because the Russians posed a threat to the very basis of our political system. And I think it's hugely dangerous if someone like that is exposed because the danger to that person, not to mention, the reluctance of others to be informants for the FBI, and the FBI gains a lot of valuable information from informants, so to me, this is incredible.

Related Videos
Rep. Jackie Speier: Trump Indictment Will Have To Be "Postponed" Until His Term Ends, Or He Resigns

CNN's Wolf Blitzer asks Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California about the latest happenings with regard to the Trump administration and the Russia probe. Asked if a sitting president of the United States can be indicted, Speier said: "Well, it's an area of the law that has never really been...

Chris Christie: No Evidence Has Been Put Forward That Mueller Deserves An Interview With The President

"The Circus" host John Heilemann sits down with the former Governor of New Jersey, Chris Christie, to discuss his relationship with Donald Trump, dealing with scandals, and what it was like working with Robert Mueller. New episodes of The Circus air Sundays at 8:00 pm ET/PT only on...

Joe diGenova: John Brennan Should Get A Good Lawyer, Not A Good Ghostwriter

Former U.S. attorney Joe diGenova told FNC's Tucker Carlson Thursday night that there was an effort to frame Trump and that high-level members of the FBI and Justice Department were involved, including former CIA Director John Brennan. "We know that Hillary Clinton was illegally exonerated. We...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site