Rush Limbaugh: Why Did Obama's FBI Place An Informant Inside Trump Campaign?

Syndicated radio host Rush Limbaugh discusses WSJ columnist Kim Strassel's report that the FBI had a spy embedded in the Trump campaign:
RUSH LIMBAUGH: I spent some time putting together 3 stories, a Kimberley Strassel column from last Friday, the Wall Street Journal editorial yesterday that I'm sure she wrote, and a Washington Post story on Wednesday involving Devin Nunes of the House Intelligence Committee demanding to see evidence from the FBI of a source of information and the D.O.J. Rod Rosenstein is refusing to let Nunes see this stuff. Whatever was ultimately shared was heavily redacted, and it led to the --- cut to the chase here-- it led to my belief, it was not hard to figure out, it looked like that, in fact, the FBI had an informant in the Trump campaign.
We still don't know when, and it will be interesting what we do learn, to find out when this plant was implanted in the FBI. Did it happen before the FISA warrant request or after that happened?
It will be very-- because when we find out when the FBI put informants in the Trump campaign, then a lot of other things they have said will either be demonstrated as true or they have lied to us/
Well Kimberley Strassel is back today with a column about that FBI source. Did the bureau engage outright spying against the 2016 Trump campaign. I'm going to read you the last paragraph:
"I believe I know the name of the informant," she writes. "But my intelligence sources did not provide it to me and refuse to confirm it. It would therefore be irresponsible to publish it. But what is clear is that we’ve barely scratched the surface of the FBI’s 2016 behavior, and the country will never get the straight story until President Trump moves to declassify everything possible. It’s time to rip off the Band-Aid."
She said, "We also know that among the Justice Department’s stated reasons for not complying with the Nunes subpoena was its worry that to do so might damage international relationships."
Okay, whoa.
"This suggests the “source” may be overseas, have ties to foreign intelligence, or both. That’s notable, given the highly suspicious role foreigners have played in this escapade. It was an Australian diplomat who reported the Papadopoulos conversation."
When he was liquored up, he made some comment about Trump having dirt on Hillary and the Russians and so forth.
It was a Clinton-donating Australian diplomat who ratted out Papadopoulos. The FBI has said 3 things:
1. They have said that this whole investigation began with a FISA warrant on Carter Page.
2. Then they said it began with the FISA warrant, we found out trump was colluding.
3. They said it didn't begin with Carter Page, but it began with Papadopoulos.
We've had 3 different versions of when the FBI investigation began.
So they have a plant, they had a spy, they had an informant in the Trump campaign.
Now, a lot of people have been speculating who it is. I don't have any idea, folks. I really don't know.
A lot of people think its Papadopoulos, a lot of people think George Nader. I haven't the slightest idea and I'm content to wait to find out, because to me that's not the point.
For our purposes, the important thing is that the Obama administration infiltrated the Trump campaign with a spy. That's the important thing. Who it is, we will eventually learn, but we don't need to know who it is to know what the FBI did. and when I say the FBI, I mean the Obama administration, they infiltrated the Trump campaign with a spy. Aand while they have that spy implanted, they were unmasking and leaking and obtaining FISA spying warrants and conducting criminal investigations of Trump advisers.
This is a big deal, it is a gigantic big deal.
Who the informant was will eventually be learned, as will some other details.
I think, if you dig deeper you would have to conclude that it's an American, that the CIA, the FBI, no doubt M-I5 ran in Britain, and I think it's probably somebody that Christopher Steele knows.
I don't think it is Papadopoulos, I think they ran the spy on Papadopoulos. And I think they've deployed their spy on some of the sources that Christopher Steele worked in prepping his dossier. Remember, Steele did all of his work in Britain, he hasn't set foot in Russia for 20 years. He was outed in Russia as a British operative in the late 90s. He has not been able to go back. And all of his sources are, the vast majority of them, are Russian. So he's apparently talking on the phone.
I think the supply that the FBI had the Trump campaign was run on Papadopoulos and some of the sources that Steele worked...
Everybody now that has been studying this is convinced that the FBI did have an informant, and they planted the informants... They had somebody in there actually looking for collusion, and they still don't have any. What does it say that after they even have the audacity to plant an informant in the presidential campaign of one candidate, not Hillary, but Trump. It tells you they really believe this non-sense that the Russians and Trump were buddies, and are colluding to steal the election and that just boggles my mind.
This is going to be one of the most embarrassing periods in the FBI's history when all of this is finally revealed and history is written...
Kimberley Strassel makes this observation, and in fact, in her column today, begs, encourages pleads with the president to do it, but he doesn't do it. The president could declassify, she's right, everything. The FISA warrant application, who is this spy, this informant. When was the spy hired? Who did it? Everything Devin Nunes wants to see, Trump could order to be classified.
Why doesn't he do it?