Episode 2: Cybersecurity - The Next Great Battlefield

On Date May 1, 2018

In the second podcast, Andrew Walworth discusses how war is waged and won in cyberspace with Christian Liflander, who serves as the senior cyber policy official of NATO’s international staff, and Hudson Institute Senior Fellow Sorin Ducaru, former NATO assistant secretary general for emerging security challenges.

“Cybersecurity: The Next Great Battlefield” is a four-part podcast that explores this new front in 21st-century warfare, including how governments and shadowy players are using cyber-espionage to fundamentally shift international power dynamics.

For more information on this series: https://www.realclearpolitics.com/topic/in_the_news/cybersecure/



