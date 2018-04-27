Tucker Carlson: Steele Dossier "Was A Setup From The Beginning" By The Deep State

Tucker Carlson delivered commentary on the Steele dossier and former DNI James Clapper's involvement in disseminating it on the Friday edition of his FOX News show. He said the use of the infamous dossier was a "setup from the beginning." Carlson called Clapper and former CIA director John Brennan "accomplished and enthusiastic liars."



TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: After a year of research and interviews, the House Intelligence Committee has finally completed its investigation into that Russian meddling during that 2016 election you've been hearing so much about. The final report is out. It's more than 200 pages long.



Here's the headline: Investigators found no evidence of collusion or coordination of any kind between the Russian government and the Donald Trump for president campaign. None. So that's bad news for the other cable channels. They probably ought to apologize for the entire last year of their programming but obviously don't hold your breath. But to the rest of us, there is really no surprise here because there was never any evidence of collusion. It was always a fantasy.



By the way, the report does not offer any evidence that the Russian government directed the hacking of the DNC servers or John Podesta's G-mail account either.



To this day, though no one ever says it, no one has ever come up with any proof that that happened despite the fact that we're all required to believe that it happened or else we are Russian agents ourselves but whatever.



There is not a lot new about the Trump campaign in this report. But there is quite a bit actually about how Washington actually works. Consider former Director of National Intelligence Jim Clapper. For years, Clapper was one of the most powerful intelligence chiefs in the world. Now he is a cable news shouter and a political activist. He is also a prolific liar.



According to today's reports in sworn testimony to Congress, under oath, Clapper claimed that he never discussed the Steele dossier with anyone in the press. That's untrue. The report reveals that Clapper whispered to CNN about the Steele dossier and months later, of course, the network hired him as a contributor. He still is one.



Yesterday, Jim Comey told our friend Bret Baier that Clapper encouraged him to discuss the dossier with the president. That briefing was later used by CNN and other media outlets to justify reporting on the dossier and so on in the circular fashion, we have been watching for the last year. In other words, the whole thing was a setup from the beginning.



No one ever really believed the dossier was true or cared if it was true. It was always just a tool designed to hamstring an administration that Permanent Washington opposed from day one.



Trump was onto this actually from the beginning. He couldn't really explain it, but he could smell it, which is his one great talent and he was right. Of course, he was attacked mercilessly for suggesting the so-called intel community might not be on the level. How dare he do that, they yelped on CNN. They are public servants. They dedicate their lives to keeping you safe blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.



Actually, they're just people. Some are great people. Some of them are rotten and unethical. Some would gladly use leaks, deception, and innuendo to reverse results of an election. Most people understand this and that's why the phrase deep state is suddenly part of the public conversation.



John Brennan is part of the reason by the way. Brennan is the former head of the CIA and like Jim Clapper, he is an accomplished and enthusiastic liar. Like Clapper, he has begun second career as political activist. Almost immediately after today's report was released and long before he could have actually read the report, Brennan denounced the entire thing as meaningless. He then said this on Twitter directly to the president, quote, 'The [Special Counsel's] findings will be comprehensive & authoritative. Stay tuned, Mr. Trump....' He added an ellipsis just to make it extra ominous, which it was.



Okay. So the long-time chief of a shadowy intelligence agency is warning the democratically-elected president of our country that something bad is about to happen to him. Apparently, because John Brennan has inside knowledge the rest of us don't. But don't let that bother you. Don't get paranoid or anything. Don't buy any of those nutty conspiracy theories about the deep state. Everything is fine. Just be sure to obey the permanent government in Washington or else goons like John Brennan will crush you.