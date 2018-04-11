Tucker Carlson vs. Blogger Noah Rothman Accusing Him Of Defending Assad: "Self-Awareness Not Your Strong Suit"

On the Wednesday broadcast of his FOX News show, Tucker Carlson took on Noah Rothman of the magazine Commentary for his accusation that the host has "willfully misled his audience and advanced Russian geopolitical narratives" in his coverage of Douma, the Syrian city that fell victim to a chemical weapon attack.



Throughout the week, Carlson has questioned why "official Washington," Republicans and Democrats, have united behind the idea that the United States has a moral obligation to go deeper into war in Syria after a suspected gas attack. Carlson wondered why the Assad-accused attack would come right after President Trump announced he wanted the U.S. out of the region and asked how blame can be assigned within 48 hours of the attack.



"Merely asking obvious questions, we are told to shut up and just obey," Carlson said of people who want war.













Tucker Carlson's dissemination of undiluted Russian propaganda last night was atrocious. He did a gross disservice to Fox viewers. It should not be allowed to stand uncorrected. https://t.co/CSg3H2cFxV — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 10, 2018

QUESTION: Is there credible evidence about sarin and chlorine?



MATTIS: No, I have not got that evidence, not specifically. I don't have the evidence. What I am saying is other groups on the ground, NGOs, fighters, have said that sarin has been used. We are looking for evidence. I don't have evidence, credible or uncredible.

CARLSON: Oh, stop. Nobody is contesting the nature of the attack. That is immaterial. We can determine what the chemical was. The question is who launched it? Because that is the question on which our action turns. If it was launched by rebel groups we probably wouldn't attack the Syrian Army in response. So who did it is the question. And the U.S. government has not definitively determined that. That's all I said on Monday and you accused me of defending a blood-soaked regime.



ROTHMAN: What I said actually is that this was a propaganda designed to manipulate American public opinion, essentially questioning the Trump administration, suggesting that they have misled the public into war. And that is a very strong accusation.



CARLSON: I am questioning anyone -- hold on, I am questioning anyone who states as fact what he doesn't know as fact. That's it. It is propaganda to say something that you don't know is true and pretend that you do know is true.