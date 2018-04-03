Episode 1: Cybersecurity - The Next Great Battlefield

“Cybersecurity: The Next Great Battlefield” is a four-part podcast that explores this new front in 21st-century warfare, including how governments and shadowy players are using cyber-espionage to fundamentally shift international power dynamics. In the first podcast, RCP Washington Bureau Chief Carl Cannon focuses on cyber crime with James Lewis of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He then spotlights Liza Mundy and her new book on the women code breakers of World War II.



