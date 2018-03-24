Back to Videos

Tucker Carlson: David Hogg Should Stay Out Of Gun Debate, He's An "Extremist"

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date March 24, 2018

Tucker Carlson on the why David Hogg, Emma Gonzalez and other their friends should stay out of the gun control debate. Carlson called Hogg an "extremist" for his positions and that he wants to make policy but is not interested in what people who disagree with him think. He said the media has made the student activists into "heroes" that "you're not allowed to disagree with."

TUCKER CARLSON: The organizers would rather not get into all those details and they certainly don't want to have all those debates. And that's why they are hiding behind the victims in the latest horrific school shooting. The kids are front and center by design.

A handful of teens from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, they have a right to their views, obviously. This is a given. This is one of the rare shows that support the rights of people we disagree with to talk. But the rest of us also have rights including the right to assess what they are saying and decide whether it ought to become law to which we are subject. These are not religious figures; we are not the faithful. We're all citizens here. Let's take a look at what they are saying and decide if it's a good idea or not.



For example, here is David Hogg. He's a Stoneman Douglas student, you may have seen him on television. He's dutifully trodded out by the media as a gun expert. Here's part of his take:

[Tucker plays tape of David Hogg's profanity-laced interview with 'The Outline']

TUCKER CARLSON: Sell more guns, murder more children, get reelected. That is David Hogg's view of the other side of the debate.

Emma Gonzalez, meanwhile, another celebrated survivor the shooting basically agrees with that. She recently said in a speech, quote, 'I don't really care what people who defend the Second Amendment have to say.'

Let's take this seriously. We should take it seriously because it's serious. If you honestly don't care what the people who disagree with you think, if you believe they want to "murder more children," who are you? Well, you're angry. You're definitely not fit to be making policy for the rest of us. You are by definition an extremist. You should not have power if you really believe anyone who disagrees with you is evil and wants to kill the innocent.

Maybe a journalist can point that out but, no, journalists agree with Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg so they've slapped them on the cover of TIME magazine and declare that they're heroes and you're not allowed to disagree with them...

TUCKER CARLSON: Wait, you say, 'Why are you picking on David Hogg? He's only a kid, he shouldn't be held to adult standards of reasoning or think critically about the consequences of what he espouses.' Well, yeah, exactly. He is a kid. He has just been through unspeakable tragedy. And that's why adults shouldn't be using him or his friends to push their agendas to the rest of us...

So this is the problem that I have is that if you sincerely believe that people who disagree with you want to kill children, then you shouldn't be involved in making policy because that's exactly what we don't need more of, it seems to me. Why is he being pushed to the front of this movement? ...

TUCKER CARLSON: This kid who saw unspeakable tragedy, he saw his classmates killed. And that's exactly why he shouldn't be involved in formulating a response to it. Because he is a kid. So you can't simultaneously argue that you need to shut up and listen to him and if you don't you're bad which is what the left is arguing and that we shouldn't take what he says seriously or literally. You kind of have to choose one. I'm happy to choose the first one.

