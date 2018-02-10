Tucker Carlson: The Obama Administration Spied On A Rival Political Campaign

TUCKER CARLSON: Just a year ago all of the smart people were mocking Donald Trump for being insane enough to suggest the Obama administration had surveilled or as he put it wiretapped his campaign. What a paranoid lunatic they said, 'Get off Twitter!' Yeah. Now we know what actually happened.



The question at this point is how many Trump's people weren't spied on by the FBI. Trump advisor Carter Page was placed under government surveillance in the fall of 2016 after the feds used uncorroborated claims from the Trump dossier to justify a FISA warrant.







We know from Congressional testimony that Page spoke to Trump advisor, Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon while he was being spied on, meaning Bannon was likely spied on too.



Tonight, based on our own reporting, we can tell you that Carter Page also sent email messages to members of the Trump campaign during that same period. Presumably, the FBI intercepted those as well.



Suddenly it looks like the Obama administration may have spied on a significant portion of the Trump campaign team. Just how many people were surveilled and to what extent? How much did President Obama know about that? We still don't have the answers to those questions, though we definitely have the right to them. Oh, no we don't, say Democrats. Asking questions is a sign of disloyalty to this country.



The very people that once told us that spying absolutely never happened are now telling us that spying was perfectly justified and normal. Why? Because Russia. Okay, but the funny thing is almost all of the Russian collusion evidence unearthed recently implicates Democrats, not the Trump campaign.



Yesterday we learned, for example, Senator Mark Warner (D) of Virginia was secretly sending text messages to a lobbyist for a Russian oligarch in hope of making contact with making contact with the dossier author Christopher Steele. Warner tried to hide that correspondence. I, "would rather not have a paper trail," he texted in the oligarch's lobbyist. Now, traditionally, in Washington anyway, no paper trail is not an indicator of transparency. In fact, it's a sign of wrongdoing.



Now we're not saying that Senator Warner ought to resign his seat and face treason charges. And we're not saying that because we're not hysterical liberals willing to poison international relations and misuse the Justice system just for cheap political antics. But we do think that Warner's behavior is worth knowing more about...



A remarkable new New York Times story just published about 40 minutes ago. That story alleges just within the last year American intelligence agencies paid a spy -- apparently a spy working for the Russian government -- $100,000 in American tax dollars in exchange for unverified and possibly fabricated information about President Trump.



Now, why would our intelligence agencies use our money to do something like that? Why would they do anything like that under any circumstances and by the way what was the information they gathered used for? None of that is clear at this hour.



Here's what is clear right now. The bottom line in what we learned this whole week, the one thing worth taking away from a dramatic week in Washington is this: The Obama administration spied on a rival political campaign. There had better be a legitimate reason for doing that but increasingly it looks like there wasn't.