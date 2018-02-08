Rand Paul on Spending: "When Republicans Are In Power, There Is No Conservative Party"

Sen. Rand Paul speaks about the spirit of why he is holding up the passage of the budget deal through the Senate:
SEN. RAND PAUL: When the Democrats are in power, Republicans appear to be the conservative party. But when Republicans are in power, it seems there is no conservative party.
You see, opposition seems to bring people together, and they know what they're not for. But then they get in power and they decide, we're just going to spend that money too. We're going to send that money to our friends this time.
The hypocrisy hangs in the air and chokes anyone with a sense of decency or intellectual honesty.
The right cries out, 'Our military is hollowed out!' Even though military spending more than doubled since 2001.
The left is no better. Democrats don't oppose military money as long as they can get some for themselves... for their pet causes.
The dirty little secret is that, by and large, both parties don't care about the debt.
The spending bill is 700 pages, and there will be no amendments.
The debate, although it's somewhat inside baseball that we're having here, is over me having a 15-minute debate. And they say, 'Woe is me! If you get one, everybody will want an amendment.'
Well, that would be called debate.
That would be called an open process.
That would be called concern for your country, enough to take a few minutes.
And they're like, 'But it's Thursday, and we like to be on vacation on Fridays.'
And so they clamor. We've been sitting around all day. It's not like we've had 100 amendments today, we're all worn out and can't do one more. We're going to have zero amendments. Zero, goose egg, no amendments.
It's a binary choice. They love that word, it's a binary choice.
Take it or leave it. You know what? I'm going to leave it. I didn't come up here for this. I didn't leave my family throughout the week and travel up here to be a part of something that is so much inertia, and so much status quo, that they're not leading the country. They're just following along, and it's a big ball rolling down a hill grabbing up your dollars as the boulder rolls down the hill, it gets bigger and bigger, it's going to crush us.
But nobody has the guts to stand up and say no.
Over the past 40 years, only four times have we actually done 12 individual department of government appropriations bills. You've heard of like the Appropriation Committee? This is where the spending is. You have the Department of Defense, the Department of Commerce, Health and Human services.
We're supposed to pass each individual bill, and what would happen when we pass the bills, they would go through committee and each committee would look and see, well, this spending seems to be working. We're getting a great result, and we want some more next year. And this spending appears to be, have been put in a closet and lit on fire, and so next year we're not giving that person who put the $10 million in the closet and lit it on fire, we're not going to give them any money.
Guess what? That doesn't happen. So people keep putting your money in a closet and lighting it on fire.