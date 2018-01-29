Back to Videos

Mollie Hemingway: Media Is Missing "Something Huge" Happening At FBI

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date January 29, 2018

On Monday night's Special Report panel, Mollie Hemingway of 'The Federalist' weighed in on the decision to release the report prepared by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes alleging FISA abuse took place during the 2016 campaign.

MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: This is a summary memo, this is a four-page memo that is just a summation of a year's worth of work, hundreds of thousands of pages of testimony, visits to foreign countries, and speak with all differetnt people.

What broke today with Andrew McCabe, the number two at FBI, stepping down, suggests that we have a pretty big situation on our hands. He's only the most recent person to be demoted, step down, or be reassigned after Congressional or other inquiries about some of what is happening at the FBI.



You had Bruce Ohr, who was demoted twice.

You had Peter Strzok, who had to be taken off the case.

You had Baker, who is gone, and Rybicki, also.

This is quite a collection of people, obviously, there is something huge going on. And I think a lot of people in the media are missing this very large story. Perhaps this memo will help us learn a little bit more about what it is that is causing these changes.

Related Videos
Ex-CIA Agent Phil Mudd: Can't Get Any Answers Out Of House Intel Committee

CNN’s Phil Mudd said the memo prepared by the House Intelligence Committee alleging FISA abuses against the Trump 2016 campaign is now irreparably biased on a partisan basis. He responded to top committee Democrat Adam Schiff's denunciation of the the Republicans' decision to declassify their...

Rep. Ted Lieu: Nunes Memo "Worse Than A Nothing-Burger"

Democratic Rep. Lieu said on CNN Monday afternoon that he has read the Nunes memo and it’s "worse than a nothing-burger" filled with misleading "factual inaccuracies." "It’s worse than a nothing burger, it’s like having nothing mustard," Lieu told CNN's Wolf Blitzer. "There is factual...

'Special Report' Panel Reacts To Nunes Memo, McCabe Firing

Tom Bevan, Mollie Hemingway, Charles Lane, and Bret Baier respond to Rep. Adam Schiff's press conference denouncing the House Intelligence Committee's vote to release the memo prepared by Chairman Nunes.

Comment
Show commentsHide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2018 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site