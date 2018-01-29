Mollie Hemingway: Media Is Missing "Something Huge" Happening At FBI

On Monday night's Special Report panel, Mollie Hemingway of 'The Federalist' weighed in on the decision to release the report prepared by House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes alleging FISA abuse took place during the 2016 campaign.
MOLLIE HEMINGWAY: This is a summary memo, this is a four-page memo that is just a summation of a year's worth of work, hundreds of thousands of pages of testimony, visits to foreign countries, and speak with all differetnt people.
What broke today with Andrew McCabe, the number two at FBI, stepping down, suggests that we have a pretty big situation on our hands. He's only the most recent person to be demoted, step down, or be reassigned after Congressional or other inquiries about some of what is happening at the FBI.
You had Bruce Ohr, who was demoted twice.
You had Peter Strzok, who had to be taken off the case.
You had Baker, who is gone, and Rybicki, also.
This is quite a collection of people, obviously, there is something huge going on. And I think a lot of people in the media are missing this very large story. Perhaps this memo will help us learn a little bit more about what it is that is causing these changes.