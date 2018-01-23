MSNBC's Joy Reid: Many Trump Boosters Are Spawns Of "Chain Migration"

MSNBC: President Donald Trump wants to end "chain migration," yet he himself, members of his administration, and many of his prominent supporters are descended from immigrants who migrated to the U.S. as families. Joy Reid and her panel discuss.



"The Trump administration is pushing for an end to what they call 'Chain Migration' into this country -- otherwise known as family-sponsored immigration, or family reunification," Reid explained. "In basic terms, this is the process by which legal immigrants already living in the U.s. can sponsor family members to come here as well."



"Trump himself is the result of family migration, and he is not the only one."











Reid continued: "Thanks to a genealogist's investigation using Ancestry.com, we've learned that some of the most vocally anti-immigration conservatives today are advocating for policies that would have kept their own families from coming to America. Politico published the results of that research on Thursday."



The genealogist cited in Politico, Jennifer Mendelsohn, reports: "The truly classic story is Dan Scavino Jr., the WH social media director. I saw him tweeting negatively about the evils of chain migration. Just from his Italian last name, I suspected there would be an immigration story, and sure enough, it could not have been any more classic. His great grandfather's brother came first, followed by another brother. Followed by a sister, followed by an aunt, another sister, their father. They all came together and some of them lived together in New York."



"I just thought, you wanna hear about chain migration There you have it," Mendelsohn said.