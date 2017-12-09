Nunes: "Who Is Watching The Watchmen? Who Is Investigating These People?"

House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) speaks to FOX News after being cleared by a House ethics panel over an accusation that he revealed classified information. From Friday's broadcast of Special Report:





CATHERINE HERRIDGE, FOX NEWS: After an 8-month review the House ethics panel cleared the Republican chairman of the House Intelligence Committee Devin Nunes of revealing classified information while overseeing the Russian investigation.



NUNES: I think it gives people in the United States a scene into how dirty this place can be.







HERRIDGE: Speaking exclusively to FOX News, Nunes said the complaint filed by liberal groups was designed to shut down his investigation that revealed the unmasking, or identification, of Trump campaign associates by President Obama's appointees in foreign intelligence reports.



HERRIDGE: Was the ethics complaint legitimate?



REP. DEVIN NUNES (R-CA): No, I think this was just a clear design by the left working in conjunction with parts of our government to keep information away from me and the House Intelligence Committee.



HERRIDGE: Nunes publicly confirmed for the first time a month-long probe that goes well beyond the Russia case into the surveillance of Americans through the FISA, or the national security courts.



NUNES: I believe we have evidence that there is definitely abuses have occurred.



HERRIDGE: And Nunes pointed to the leaked conversation of the General Mike Flynn with the Russian ambassador and the Congressman said he is unaware of any leak investigation by the FBI or Justice Department.



NUNES: I hate to use the word corrupt, but they've become at least so dirty that who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one.

Nunes also said there is still no evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia."I think for the most part people thought it had to do with Russia collusion but we have no evidence of Russian collusion between the Trump campaign," Nunes told Herridge.