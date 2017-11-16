Menendez: "To Those Who Were Digging My Political Grave... I Know Who You Are"

New Jersey Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez thanks supporters and warns his enemies after his corruption trial ended in a mistrial.
SEN. BOB MENENDEZ: To those who abandoned me, who left me in my darkest moment, I forgive you.
To those who embraced me, in my darkest moment, I love you.
To those New Jerseyans who gave me the benefit of the doubt, I thank you.
To those who haven't, I'm going to work harder than ever before.
To those in the press who did their job with professionalism, and even some of you who were actually kind... I believe you showed others what a professional press is all about, and why that freedom is so important.
To those who were digging my political grave so they could jump into my seat, I know who you are and I won't forget you.