Rep. Peter Roskam: GOP Tax Reform Plan Has To Be Measured Against The Status Quo

Sunday on WLS-AM in Chicago, RCP co-founder and publisher Tom Bevan interviewed Rep. Peter Roskam (IL-6) about the goals of the new tax reform proposal unveiled last week by House Republicans.



"Any criticism of the plan has to be measured against continuing the status quo" Roskam said about the tax plan. "The status quo of the tax code serves the few. Some people have done really well under it, but most people really suffer. It is the status quo of the tax code that has locked trillions of dollars out of the U.S. that should be back here being reinvested."



"Is it a good plan? Yeah, it is a really good plan, and I'm pleased to be associated with it," he added.











About reports that the bill will add $1.5 trillion to the national debt, Bevan asked: "Have Republican abandoned fiscal conservatism to get this tax cut?"



"I think we can be fairly dismissive of the Democrats' criticism on this," Roskam replied. "This is the party that under President Obama expanded the debt --literally doubled it. So their crocodile tears coming from a debt criticism, I just don't think is very persuasive."



"If you've been a fiscal disciplinarian the whole time and you're concerned about taking on more debt, I would urge you to consider this," he said. "What we're proposing is to borrow $1.5 trillion over ten years, and at the end of that, there can not be any more borrowing. What do we get in exchange for that? Something that is appreciating in value: A better tax code and a more expansive economy."



"We use debt as a tool in our personal lives, as a tool in business, but we make sure we're running the debt, and the debt is not running us," Roskam continued. "Out of this, I am convinced, that if we do this... what you get out of it is a booming growing economy that a lot of my constituents are really longing for."



"There are a lot of loopholes getting closed," he also said. "But any time you want to simplify something -- one person's loophole is another person's brilliant tax policy. And you're trying to separate it out, and make good tax policy."



"Let's simplify the code as much as we can. Let's lower the rates for as many people as we possibly can. And if things need to be revisited, so be it," he continued. "But what we are seeing now is a desire to make these tax cuts permanent to the full extent we are able to... What we are trying to do is incentivize behavior... Let's get the tax rates lower so American companies bring the money back from overseas. Probably $3+ trillion is trapped out there. Let's get that money home."



"It is important to get this done by the end of the year," Roskam explained. "We really do want to see the growth start as soon as possible."