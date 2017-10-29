Back to Videos

Stelter: If You Watched Fox News This Week, "You Might Have Thought Hillary Clinton Was President"

Posted By Tim Hains
On Date October 29, 2017

On this week's edition of 'Reliable Sources,' CNN's Brian Stelter characterized Fox News Channel's focus on the "Uranium One" scandal as part of a "campaign of confusion" designed to distract from the troubles facing the Trump administration.

"It is one of the most important things happening in American politics today," he said. "If you watched the opinion shows on Fox News this week, you might have thought Hillary Clinton was president. Not Trump. Clinton."

He referred to Trump spokesman Corey Lewandowski's statement that "we should be focusing on the continued lies of the Clinton administration" as evidence that Fox is putting its viewers into an alternate universe.





"The Clinton administration he said," Stelter said. "Finally, Fox has found the real Russia scandal. That’s how it’s portrayed."

About Fox host Jeanine Pirro's insistence that it is finally time to lock up" Hillary Clinton, Stelter said: "No subtlety there. She combined the uranium story with the bogus idea that the Dems cooked up a Trump/Russia dossier story full of lies. Where, as you know, parts of the dossier have been confirmed."

"Here’s the question for you," he concluded. "Are you confused yet? That’s the campaign. It's really a campaign of confusion."

(Via Mediaite)

