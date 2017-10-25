Rep. Nunes On 'Trump Dossier': Did The Democrats Use The Intelligence Services for Their Political Gain?

Tucker Carlson interviews House Intelligence Committee Rep. Devin Nunes on how the contents in what is dubbed the 'Trump dossier' led the Obama administration to use government justice resources to investigate the Trump campaign using unverified information gathered from a questionable source.



Fusion GPS, the firm behind the infamous 'dossier,' is currently pleading the Fifth while using courts to block information and evidence showing the Clinton campaign and DNC jointly paid for it via a law firm, a fact leaked to The Washington Post.



"Federal Election Commission records show that the Clinton campaign paid the Perkins Coie law firm $5.6 million in legal fees from June 2015 to December 2016, according to campaign finance records, and the DNC paid the firm $3.6 million in “legal and compliance consulting’’ since November 2015. Some of those total fees were apparently paid to Fusion GPS," The Post reported.











Nunes told Carlson he wants to find out if the FBI was able to obtain warrants using the dossier and if they opened a "counter-intelligence investigation" based on the unverified info.



Transcript:





TUCKER CARLSON: So one of the most terrifying facts that we've learned in the past two days is that the FBI apparently was one of the funders of this dossier. Even after Trump was elected president. How can that be?



REP. DEVIN NUNES: Well, let's take a step at a time here, Tucker. We don't know that yet. Part of the reason why we don't know that yet is we have subpoenaed FBI and the Justice Department to give us this information. What we know so far that we believe to be factual from The Washington Post piece is that the Democrats paid for the dossier -- Fusion GPS for the dossier. We believe that to be true. But have Fusion GPS that pled the Fifth. So they refused to testify. They're now trying to block us from getting information to get to financial records of who they paid, who could they have paid, who could they have hired, all those sorts of things. They're trying to block us on that.



CARLSON: On what grounds could you say we don't have the right to know that?



NUNES: Well, look, we've subpoenaed the documents and we're waiting -- we have the House general counsel representing us in court. But when you plead the Fifth and then you go to court to try and block us from getting the information and then it gets leaked to The Washington Post that the DNC and the Hillary [Clinton] campaign paid for this, I think we have a problem.



Now I think the next focus is going to be on whether or not did the FBI use this dossier to get any warrants, did they use it to open a counter-intelligence investigation and if they did, if they're using unverified information to open up inquiries into American citizens, I think we have a big problem.



CARLSON: From a political campaign.



NUNES: From a political campaign.



CARLSON: I mean the purpose of this information which is unverified and in some cases demonstrably false was to affect the outcome an election. So it's a simple question. You're the chairman of one of the most powerful committees in the House of Representatives. Why can't you get an answer?



NUNES: You would think that we would be able to. And that is the problem.



CARLSON: Is that constitutional?



NUNES: This is why the Speaker of the House came out this morning and called on DOJ to provide this information immediately to the House of Representatives. And this is why we're in court now, just trying to get this information. And, look, this has been since March, it's not like this is new. We didn't just stumble into this. And at least subpoenas were issued almost 60 days ago.



CARLSON: But the FBI is not its own country, it can't make it's own unilateral decisions, right?



NUNES: Last time I checked, it was the U.S. Congress that created the FBI.



CARLSON: So is there anything more terrifying than the prospect of an armed rogue agency?



NUNES. No. No. And I think that the challenge here is that if you had an unverified dossier paid for by political opponents, in this case, the Democratic party that the FBI is taking and using to open investigations into a campaign or into other Americans, we are on a slippery slope. I imagine this is what you see in third world countries where the party in power uses the intelligence services for their political gain. You don't see that in the United States of America.



CALRSON: There's a new FBI director. There are lots of FBI officials that go on television. Has anybody from the FBI publicly explained why they're not letting the House Intelligence Committee know this information?



NUNES: No, they have not. Not yet.



CALRSON: That's really upsetting. So the Uranium One scandal, we know that a Democratic lobbying firm in Washington, The Podesta Group, was engaged in lobbying on behalf of these interests. And we know that the Clinton family foundation took just took over $100 million from board members of Uranium One.



Is anybody going to get to whether the obvious happened? That was a quid pro quo. They paid, they got the deal ratified by federal agencies. Will we get to the bottom of that.



NUNES: Here's what I think is disturbing and what we're looking for first. So, the new information here, a lot of people are asking, what happened? This was seven years ago. What happened? First of all, you had Republicans back in 2010 wrote in opposition to the sale on this Uranium One.



Then we now have information -- this is the new information. We have informants who have said that there was an open FBI-DOJ investigation. We have people that have told us this. We don't know if it's true yet. but if it's true, shortly after that -- so if you have an open investigation, how do nine cabinet-level secretaries approve a sale?



And then you have all the questions that you raised. Was the Clinton Foundation involved in this? What was -- there was millions of dollars --



CARLSON: And where was American national security, the American interest in this? Nonpresent.