Scarborough: Trump, Bannon Want To Destroy Republican Party; Bannon's "Scam" Will Blow Up Midterms

Joe Scarborough attacked former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon for his address to California Republicans at their fall convention and said he is trying to "scam" the Republican party. The Morning Joe panel then discussed Bannon's war with the GOP. Scarborough said the "yokels" who were booing George W. Bush at Bannon's speech were the same people attacking him when he stood up against Bush's Wilsonian foreign policy when he was in the Oval Office.



Scarborough said that he and his co-host and fiance Mika Brzezinski have "warned" for two years that Donald Trump and Steve Bannon are not Republicans and want to destroy the Republican party.



"I tried to warn Republicans in the primary," he claimed. "I said Donald Trump is not a conservative. He has never been a conservative. He will never be a conservative. Right? He's not a Republican. Steve Bannon is not a Republican. They want to destroy the Republican party."













JOE SCARBOROUGH: He's a Goldman Sachs guy, he was a Hollywood guy in one of the most powerful Hollywood firms going, has hooked into the Hollywood, Wall Street, made millions and millions of dollars and now the Mercers are loading him, loading his wallets and his coats and the five shirts that he wears with millions and millions of dollars. This guy -- it's a scam.



The great news is about America -- and I love this about America -- scammers always get caught. And this scam -- this scam is going to blow up in the most spectacular fashion next midterm. Because he's lining up behind people that have been kicked off the bench several times, apparently stolen from charities, that have been sent to jail. It's all a scam job.



Here you have George W. Bush booed, Republican president. Of course, it's fascinating. These same yokels, these same -- whatever you want to call them -- jackals in the crowd that were booing George W. Bush were attacking people like me back when George Bush was president of the United States and had power for saying that he had a Wilsonian policy, that he was spinning us into debt. They just basically, they just worship power they don't stand for anything. Those people booing don't believe in anything because when George Bush was president they attacked anybody who attacked George W. Bush. Now they're booing him and John McCain -- you take it a step further. Here's a disturbing detail from this California Republican Party convention. The L.A. Times reported, Seema Mehta reported as the crowd booed George W. Bush and John McCain one man yelled, about McCain, "hang him."



This is the death cry of the Republican party. A party that shouts hang him for John McCain, an American war hero, and boos past presidents, past presidents who I didn't care for their policies much, that's still a sick, sick party.

SCARBOROUGH: I've been very critical of George W. Bush's policies through the years, but certainly, who the hell would ever boo George W. Bush in a Republican crowd? This is a party that's coming apart at its seams. Steve Bannon wants to destroy this party. Mika and I have said for two years -- for two years we have said ad nauseam, that camera right there, in the center there, for two years, for two years -- that Donald Trump is not a Republican. Donald Trump has never been a Republican.



I tried to warn Republicans in the primary. I said Donald Trump is not a conservative. He has never been a conservative. He will never be a conservative. Right? He's not a Republican. Steve Bannon is not a Republican. They want to destroy the Republican party. They want to do exactly what they're doing right now. They want to get you Republicans fighting against each other and tearing each other apart. They believe that a cult of personality will lure you to a position where you even call for the hanging of war heroes that have given their entire life to this country or to former presidents who did their best, who did their best, who gave their all to their country and to their party... who love their country. George W. Bush loves his country. Barack Obama loves his country. Jimmy Carter loves his country. George H. W. Bush loves his country. Bill Clinton loves his country. These are not people to boo. These are people to raise up and praise. We can disagree with them.

Scarborough: Bush 43, Bush 41, Obama, Carter, and Clinton are people to "raise up," not boo: