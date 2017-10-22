Back to Videos

Ben Stein: "There's No Institutional Racism In America At All Anymore"

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date October 22, 2017

Ben Stein delivers commentary on 'institutional racism' on FOX News.

STEIN: These guys are a bunch of sulking big babies. They don’t know what they’re talking about. There’s no institutional racism in America at all anymore. If they want to do their free speech thing, God bless them. Let them do their free speech thing. But let's ignore them from then on. Let's just ignore them like they're bad babies and we don’t want to hear them crying off in the corner... Yes, there’s racism in every human being’s heart. There’s no institutional racism in America anymore. It’s gone.


(via Breitbart Video)



