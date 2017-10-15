Bannon: The Populist Revolt Is Still Rolling Full Force

Steve Bannon speaks at the 2017 'Values Voters Summit':
STEVE BANNON: This populist-nationalist conservative revolt that is going on, that drove Donald Trump to victory, that will drive 15 candidates to victory in 2018, and I hate to break the news... to the folks at Vanity Fair. President Trump is not only going to finish this term, he is going to win with 400 electoral votes in 2020.
Why is this a populist revolt? You guys have more common sense, more understanding of what we need to do. More understanding. And the first order of business is to undo all the damage of globalism, right? That allowed Silicon Valley, and Wall Street, and Hollywood, and the imperial capital right here in Washington D.C. and London and Beijing and Davos -- the party of Davos. To undo globalism. The reason we need populism, to get it warmed up, is there are bigger, more crucial decisions coming down the road in the next ten years. The convergence of biotechnology, artificial intelligence, the computer chip. There are going to be decisions in front of mankind in the next 20 years that man has never had to face before.
And if you think that the elites who got the world into the situation it is today are going to make the right judgments 20 years from now, you're sadly mistaken.
It is folks like you who have to tell folks that this is not a science experiment. This is not an engineering exercise. You're free men and women in the greatest republic in the history of Earth.
And why are we nationalist? It is not ethnonationalism. These guys [in the media] can run that as much as they like. It is economic nationalism. It doesn't matter what your race is. Your ethnicity, your gender, your sexual preference, it doesn't matter. It does not matter, as long as you are a citizen of this Republic, that is what matters.