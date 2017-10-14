Back to Videos

Puerto Rico Delegate: Everything That We've Asked For, Trump Has Provided

Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date October 14, 2017

In an interview with USA Today, Puerto Rico’s delegate in the House of Representatives, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, discussed the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on the island and the way President Trump has handled the response.

"I will tell you that everything that the president said that he was going to send to the island, it's getting there. The resources are there. The help is there," Colon said.

"There are things that I never do, but, you know, the president is always out of the script," Colon remarked. "And I think that's the main difference. People are used to having politicians that are politically correct, that follow the script, and he's not like that. I mean, what you see is what you get and that's the way he is."





"He instructed all his cabinet members to treat Puerto Rico as a state, in terms of this hurricane," she said. "I mean, that kind of instruction is important to have access to all those programs."

From her interview with USA Today:

JENNIFFER GONZALEZ COLON: I was very surprised that the president was very aware of the situation on the island, having daily briefings in the situation room. He actually spoke with the governor once or twice a day, during the hurricane and after the hurricane.

So, that kind of conversation never happened before. I mean, this is a new way to have access to resources and communications. I was really grateful that he was listening to problems.

