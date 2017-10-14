Puerto Rico Delegate: Everything That We've Asked For, Trump Has Provided

In an interview with USA Today, Puerto Rico’s delegate in the House of Representatives, Jenniffer Gonzalez-Colon, discussed the aftermath of Hurricane Maria on the island and the way President Trump has handled the response.



From her interview with USA Today:





JENNIFFER GONZALEZ COLON: I was very surprised that the president was very aware of the situation on the island, having daily briefings in the situation room. He actually spoke with the governor once or twice a day, during the hurricane and after the hurricane.



So, that kind of conversation never happened before. I mean, this is a new way to have access to resources and communications. I was really grateful that he was listening to problems.



