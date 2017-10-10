Bannon Declares War On GOP Establishment: "We're Coming After All Of Them And We're Going To Win"

On Monday's edition of Hannity, Breitbart executive chairman and former Trump adviser Steve Bannon talked about his plan to challenge every Republican Senator up for re-election in 2018 in the primary, except Sen. Ted Cruz. Bannon said Republican incumbents have committed "economic hate crimes" against the "forgotten man."



Bannon said he is declaring "war" on the Republican establishment and those that don't back what President Trump ran on. He said there is a "new game in town" and promised to "cut off the oxygen" to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and stop his fundraising for establishment candidates. Bannon said any person running for the Senate in 2018 that wants his support must oppose McConnell as the Republican Leader.



The Breitbart chief gave a warning to all incumbents: "Just voting is not good enough. You have to have a sense of urgency. Nobody is safe. We are coming after all of them and we're going to win."











Bannon also called on Sen. Bob Corker to resign immediately. He said McConnell, Corker and the entire "establishment global clique" on Capitol Hill have to go.



"If Bob Corker has any honor, any decency, he should resign immediately," Bannon said. "He should get back in because he's going to get crushed in a primary. He doesn't have the guts to get in -- he doesn't have the guts to get back in the race. He should resign immediately."



"He is so arrogant. He is such an elitist snob. He's the swamp. The Senate hasn't done a thing, Steve, nothing," Hannity said of Corker.



"The American people see right here, this is what they think about President Trump behind closed doors," Bannon said of Corker and the GOP establishment. "He happened to tell The New York Times exactly what he thought. It's totally unacceptable."



"He tweets on Sunday that it's like the adult center and somebody didn't have the morning shift. And then he has the audacity to go to The New York Times?" Bannon asked.



Bannon on how only "two or three Senators" have Trump's back, how the "establishment global clique" has total contempt for the forgotten man:





BANNON: Phil Rucker, yesterday in The Washington Post, the buried lede was he said there's only two or three Senators on Capitol Hill that have President Trump's back. When you want to talk about why there's no repeal and replace, why there's no tax cut, why there's no tax reform, why there's no infrastructure bill, you saw it right there. Corker, McConnell that entire clique of -- establishment globalist clique on Capitol Hill have to go. If we need any more proof about what they think, you heard it tonight. It's an absolute disgrace...



They have total contempt for the forgotten man. They have total contempt for the base. That's what you saw in Alabama. In Alabama when they came in with Luther Strange, with $32 million to destroy Judge Roy Moore you saw what the base thought of them. The base totally rejected him. These people have no respect for the working men and women in the United States. And I tell you what, Senator Corker is an absolute disgrace. And I agree with Jason Miller, who was the comms director on our campaign, I think one of the best comms people around. Jason's on CNN, but he never talks out of school... on CNN today, he called for Senator Corker to resign. For the Governor of Tennessee to replace him with [Congresswoman] Marsha Blackburn, a real conservative.



If Bob Corker has any honor, any decency, he should resign immediately. He should not let those words stand, what he said about the president of the United States... By the way, he got out because he saw what happened in Alabama. If he wants to -- by the way, he should get back in because he's going to get crushed in a primary. He doesn't have the guts to get in -- he doesn't have the guts to get back in the race. He should resign immediately.

BANNON: They have to understand. There's a basic agenda that President Trump rand on and won. He carried states that Republicans haven't carried in living memory -- Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania. This agenda works. The American people voted for it. It's their responsibility.



By the way, McConnell would not be Majority Leader unless Trump won in North Carolina and Missouri and Wisconsin was able to carry those Senators across the finish line. It is incumbent upon them to back President Trump's plan but you don't see it.



Once you saw what Corker said today, it's what they talk about. That's why I left the White House. Remember, I said I'm going after the Republican establishment. And we're going to go after them. We're going to go after them and challenge them.



HANNITY: Give me the states.



BANNON: There's a coalition coming together. It's going to challenge every Republican incumbent except for Ted Cruz. Whether it's Utah, Wyoming, whether it's in Oregon.



HANNITY: Orrin Hatch in Utah.



BANNON: Orrin Hatch in Utah. Today, Boyd Matheson, who is the chief of staff for Mike Lee came out and said he's going to set up and an exploratory committee.



HANNITY: North Dakota.



BANNON: In North Dakota we don't have that...



By the way, we're going in Mississippi against Wicker.



HANNITY: Who are you going to pick? McDaniel?



BANNON: McDaniel in Mississippi.



These names are all going to come out in the next several weeks.



[Kansas Senator Jerry] Moran. [Orrin] Hatch in Utah. The chief of staff for Mike Lee said he will set up an exploratory committee. In North Dakota. In Mississippi.

BANNON: It's a lack of sense of urgency. By the way, these guys work three days a week. The American people are now working two jobs. Their wives are working two jobs. They know the urgency out there on the economic hate crimes that have been perpetuated on the American working men and women in this country because of the trade deal.



HANNITY: Is this a fair statement: Is Steve Bannon declaring war on the establishment that are not for the working men and women in this country?



BANNON: 100%. We are declaring war on the Republican establishment that does not back the agenda that Donald Trump ran on and the president of the United States, and that's the agenda we know that backs the working men and women...



Karl Rove, Steven Law, these guys should get the joke. Their donors are coming to us because they are tired of having their money burned up by trying to destroy people like Judge Moore. It's a new game in town. We are to cut off the oxygen to Mitch McConnell. Mitch McConnell's biggest asset is the money. We're going to make it the biggest liability. We're going after these guys tooth and nail.

HANNITY: Does that mean the people that voted in 2010, and 2014, and 2016, now they have to wait to have a victory in 2018? That's a long time for the American people to wait.



BANNON: To take your country back it's not just going to happen in any one election.



This is something you have to grind out day in and day out for the next 5-10-15-20 years. It took us a long time to get here. There's no magic wand we can wave and drain the swamp, there's no magic wand we can wave and blow up this establishment.



I hate to tell people, you're going to have to work but the grit, determination, and courage of the American working men and women, we're going to win.



HANNITY: I'm glad you are not going after Ted Cruz, and I'll tell you why.



BANNON: Ted Cruz is a good man.



HANNITY: Ted Cruz is one of the few -- he stood there and said we have the constitutional authority to not fund Obamacare. And his own party betrayed him.



BANNON: They're good men. I've got to tell you, even safe incumbents like [Wyoming Senator John] Barrasso and [Nebraska Senator] Deb Fischer, they have to understand something. Just voting is not good enough. You have to have a sense of urgency. Nobody is safe. We are coming after all of them and we're going to win.

