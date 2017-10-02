Kimmel Emotional Over Vegas Shooting: NRA Has GOP's "Balls In A Money Clip"

Jimmy Kimmel gives an emotion monologue on the shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 59 dead and over 500 injured. Kimmel, who grew up in Vegas, said sending your thoughts and prayers is not enough and called out the NRA and Republican Senators who have "their balls in a money clip" by the pro-Second Amendment organization.



In a 9-minute monologue, Kimmel pleaded with his audience to call their Congressmember to work on legislation to ensure that something like this doesn't happen again.



"The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a number of other lawmakers who won't do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip also sent their thoughts and their prayers today which is good," Kimmel said. "They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country because it is -- it is so crazy."











"We'll pray for Las Vegas, some of us will get motivated, some of us won't get motivated. Bills will be written, they'll be watered down, they'll fail, the NRA will smother it all with money and over time we will get distracted and move on to the next thing. And then it will happen again. And again," the late-night host said.



KIMMEL: Because there weren't any of the usual signs... I've been reading comments of people saying this is terrible but there's nothing we can do about it. But I disagree with that intensely because of course there is something we can do about it. There are a lot of things we can do about it, but we don't. Which is interesting because when someone with a beard attacks us we tap phones, we enact travel bans, we build walls, we take every possible precaution to make sure it doesn't happen again. But when an American buys a gun and kills other Americans then there is nothing we can do about that. And the Second Amendment, I guess our forefathers wanted us to have AK-47s is the argument, I assume. Orlando, Newtown, Aurora, San Bernardino -- in every one of these shootings the murderers used automatic or semi-automatic rifles which are not weapons used for self-defense; they are weapons designed to kill large numbers of people in the shortest possible time. This guy, reportedly, had 10 of them in his room, apparently, legally, at least some of them were there legally. Why is that allowed? I don't know why our so-called leaders continue to allow this to happen. Or maybe a better question is why do we continue to let them allow it to happen?



Five people got shot in Lawrence, Kansas last night, three of them died, it didn't even make a blip because this is just a regular part of our lives now. And you know what will happen? We'll pray for Las Vegas, some of us will get motivated, some of us won't get motivated. Bills will be written, they'll be watered down, they'll fail, the NRA will smother it all with money and over time we will get distracted and move on to the next thing. And then it will happen again. And again.



And last night the White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said this is not the time -- actually, today, this morning, she said this is not the time for political debate. And, I don't know, we have 59 innocent people dead, it wasn't their time either, so I think now is the time is the time for political debate. President Trump is visiting Las Vegas on Wednesday. He spoke this morning, he said he is praying for those who lost their lives.



You know, in February he also signed a bill that made it easier for people with severe mental illness to buy guns legally. The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, a number of other lawmakers who won't do anything about this because the NRA has their balls in a money clip also sent their thoughts and their prayers today which is good. They should be praying. They should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country because it is -- it is so crazy.



Right now, there are loopholes in the law that let people avoid background checks if they buy a gun privately from another party, if they buy a gun online, or at a gun show.



These are the faces of the Senators who days after the shooting in Orlando voted against a bill that would have closed those loopholes. These are the 56 Senators who didn't want to do anything about that. Ninety-percent of Democrats, I'm not talking about politicians, I'm talking about people, and 77% of Republicans support background checks at gun shows; 89% of Republicans and Democrats are in favor of restricting gun ownership for the mentally ill. But not this gang, they voted against both of those things.



So, with all due respect, your thoughts and your prayers are insufficient. And by the way the House of Representatives have been voting on a piece of legislation this week -- it's a bill to legalize the sale of silencers for guns. This is what they are working on.



We have a major problem with gun violence in this country and I guess they don't care and if I am wrong on that, fine, do something about it because I'm sick of it. And I want this to be a comedy show. I hate talking about stuff like this. I just want to laugh about things every night but that seems to be increasingly difficult lately. It feels like someone has opened a window into hell.



And what I'm talking about tonight isn't about gun control, it's about common sense. Common sense says no good will ever come from allowing a person to have weapons that can take down 527 Americans at a concert. Common sense says you don't let those who suffer from mental illness buy guns. You know, in June of last year the NRA fought to make sure that people on the no-fly list could buy guns. They aren't allowed to get on a plane; they're allowed to own a very dangerous gun. Who thinks that makes sense? Them, I guess, the people who voted with the NRA.



Maybe I'm nuts but I would like to think we could put politics aside and agree that no American citizen needs an M-16, or 10 of them, and maybe that way we don't do this again. I mean that seems very reasonable to me.



Something needs to be done already. So, tell your Congressman to do something. It's not enough to send your love and prayers. We do, we send our love and prayers and support and whatever else is needed to Las Vegas and to the families from all over the country and from Canada who had the worst night of their lives last night.