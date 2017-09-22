Todd Hitt: We Need Visionaries On Capitol Hill To Help Rebuild Middle America

Kiddar Capital CEO Todd Hitt speaks with Fox Business Network's 'Varney & Co.' about the chronic labor shortage in the construction industry and how technology and training programs can help rebuild the American dream.





TODD HITT: It is an acute problem. And right now the largest construction companies in America are turning away hundreds of millions worth of work per company. Billions of dollars. Because they can't fulfill. There is a lack of mobility right now in our workforce. We talk right now about liquidity in our marketplace for money. We have a lack of liquidity in our workforce right now.



They are not mobile, they are not moving from middle America.



We have no wage growth in middle America. Stats showing after 18 years they are making not one dollar more. They are stuck in middle America right now. There are no training programs. There is a lack of training programs in place right now.



We need visionaries out there --really from Capitol Hill-- to focus on something like the GI Bill for middle America. Not the coasts. Not the people who are already upwardly mobile. We've got to rebuild the American dream...



K-12, and beyond that. We need a program to rebuild for, not just construction companies, but the new economy that is going to be coming. And we are going to be leading the way on that -- automation, logistics, digitizing construction... at all levels, from entry level jobs where you're actually hanging steel, handling information on site, all the way to managing a $450 million dollar construction job...



We need real job matching. Enter your data, enter your certifications, enter your salary requirements, everything you can do. Match up with something. Technology can do this for us.



