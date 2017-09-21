Kimmel Responds To Kilmeade's 'Hollywood Elite' Criticism: "I'll Pound You When I See You"

On the Wednesday broadcast of his late-night program, Jimmy Kimmel responded to criticism he has received for his controversial monologue Tuesday night where he ripped Republican Senator Bill Cassidy for using his name to push for the Cassidy-Graham Obamacare replacement proposal.



Kimmel, a fierce proponent of the healthcare law, received many rebuttals for his political statement notably FOX & Friends host Brian Kilmeade. Kilmeade called Kimmel a member of the "Hollywood elite" for "pushing" politics. Wednesday night on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host set his aim at the FOX host and let loose.



Kimmel said the FOX host "kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman" whenever the two cross paths and claimed he is "dying" to be a member of the "Hollywood elite."



"The reason I'm talking about this is because my son had an open-heart surgery and has to have two more, and because of that I learned there are kids with no insurance in the same situation," he said.



"I don't get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep. Oh, I'll pound you when I see you," Kimmel threatened.



(Full transcript below.)



Kimmel also attacked President Trump for supporting the Cassidy-Graham bill.



"There's no way President Trump read this bill that he says is great," the host said. "He just wants to get rid of it because Obama's name is on it. The Democrats should just rename it Ivankacare, guaranteed he gets on board. Can you imagine Donald Trump actually sitting down to read a health care bill? It's like trying to imagine a dog doing your taxes. It just doesn't compute, you know?"



He also attacked the namesakes of the bill, Sen. Bill Cassidy, again, and Sen. Lindsey Graham, Gov. Chris Christie, and the bill itself.



Conservative tweeter Stephen Miller (not the White House's Stephen Miller) said Kimmel threatened to assault Kilmeade and called on his media brethren to stand up for him.





Kimmel threatens assault at the end there. So this is where journalists all stand up and defend Kilmeade now right? Guys? https://t.co/0OLUSRwq9l — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 21, 2017

I interpreted it the same way you did — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 21, 2017

KIMMEL: So got a lot of nice tweets, words of support today, from a lot of sick and disabled people who are worried about their access to health care being cut off. But I also got words that were not so nice, particularly from our friends at FOX & Friends.



BRIAN KILMEADE: So these politically charged Emmys may have been the lowest rated in history but that's not stopping Hollywood elites like comedian Jimmy Kimmel for pushing their politics on the rest of the country.



KIMMEL: Thanks, Brian. That was Brian Kilmeade. And the reason I found this comment to be particularly annoying is because this is a guy, Brian Kilmeade, who whenever I see him kisses my as like a little boy meeting Batman. Oh, he's such a fan!



He follows me on Twitter. He asked me to write a blurb for his book, which I did. He calls my agent, looking for projects. He's dying to be a member of the Hollywood elite. The only reason he's not a member of the Hollywood elite is because nobody will hire him to be one.



And, you know, the reason I'm talking about this is because my son had an open-heart surgery and has to have two more, and because of that I learned there are kids with no insurance in the same situation.



I don't get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep. Oh, I'll pound you when I see you.